Air Compressor Market Size Worth Around USD 43.73 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air compressor market size was valued at US$ 33.31 billion in 2021. The global air compressor market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for the air compressors across various end use verticals such as food and beverages, mining, electronics, healthcare/medical, oil and gas, construction, and others.



The growing demand for the innovative air compressors to effectively provide power to the tools at low cost is driving the market growth. Moreover, the surging investments in the development of enhanced oil and gas pipeline networks in the countries like US and the rapid industrialization of the developing regions are the most prominent market drivers. The constant product launches by the key market players is further fueling the growth of the market across the globe.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1604

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific accounted for a market share of over 30% and dominated the global air compressor market in 2020. Asia Pacific is characterized by the presence of numerous industries. The government policies and investments has significantly fostered the development of various industries in the region. The countries like China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan are some of the major manufacturing centers of the globe. The availability of cheap labor and raw materials has propelled the growth of the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific, which has resulted in the huge demand for the air compressors. The rapid industrialization of the Asia Pacific region is further expected to spur the demand for the air compressors in the forthcoming future.

Report Scope Details Market Size in 2021 USD 33.31 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Companies Covered Atlas Copco AB, ElgiEquipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Suzler Ltd., Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, VMAC Global Technology Inc.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. The innovative eco-friendly air compressors are gaining rapid traction in the various end use verticals in North America. The rising adoption of the latest technologies to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs along with the enhanced production is driving the adoption of the various air compressors in the industries in North America.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1604

Report Highlights

Based on the type, the portable is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. The portable air compressors provide energy sources to the numerous tools and equipment especially in the mining and construction industries. Therefore, the surging adoption of the portable air compressors in these industries is expected to drive the market growth.

Based on the product, the rotary/screw segment dominated the market in 2020. The higher adoption of the rotary air compressors in the giant industries like paper and pulp, electric power, mechanical and electrical machinery, and mining and metallurgy has fostered the growth of this segment.

Based on the application, the manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2020. The huge demand for the air compressors in the manufacturing industry across the developed and developing regions has significantly boosted the growth of the air compressor market in the past few decades. The surging investments in the industrialization of the developing regions are expected to further fuel the growth of this segment in the upcoming future.





Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising demand for the durable compressors

The demand for the highly durable air compressor is boosting for the applications in the drilling process. The increment in the use of various machineries in the manufacturing and other industries has fueled the market growth. The rapidly growing oil and gas industry owing to the rising demand for power and fuel across the globe is significantly boosting the demand for the durable air compressors. The surging consumption of oil all over the globe is expected to drive the demand for the air compressors among the oil producers to increase productivity at lower costs.

Restraint

The installation cost of the modern compressors in high

The installation of modern and innovative air compressors like rotary air compressor involves a high procurement and installation costs. The high capital investments may restrict the end users with restricted financial capacities to adopt the modern air compressors. This is major restraining factor that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Constant product launches

The manufacturers are investing heavily in the R&D and are constantly engaged in the introduction of new and innovative features in the air compressors. For instance, in February 2021, Sullair introduced its Mid-Range Series Portable Compressors. This product is integrated with the electronic spiral valve technology that offers flexibility and enhanced operational efficiency. These new features may provide various growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/machinery-and-equipment

Challenge

Low penetration in the underdeveloped market

The industrial growth in the underdeveloped economies is very low. The low presence of the industries in the underdeveloped markets is limiting the growth of the air compressor market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Stationery

Portable

By Product

Rotary Screw Scroll Others

Centrifugal

Reciprocating

By Application

Electronics

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Home Appliances

Energy

Others

By Lubrication

Oil free

Oil filled

By Power Rating

0-100 kW

101-300 kW

301-500 kW

501 kW & above

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1604

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R