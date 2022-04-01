Even Mix Explains Digital Drive Mixing With Multiple Modes Features

Cleveland, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even MixTM has explained Digital Drive mixing with multiple modes features to simplify things for users, who can get control over the mixing process and see consistent results.

Established in 2012, Even MixTM has been dedicated to keeping all its manufacturing operations in the US. Through constant innovations, the company has raised the bar for the industry. The use of aerospace engineering to bring accurate mixing technology to drums has been a sterling highlight. The company is also renowned for Metal Prototyping and Stamping solutions that hit the right spot with clients.



So a lot has been expected from the company and it hasn’t failed to deliver. Its announcement regarding Digital Drive mixing is hailed as path-breaking by experts in the industry. Seasoned professionals and experts have perfected the Digital Geared Drive. The drive is lightweight and portable, making it easily accessible for all customers to use for their specific needs.

Even Mix’s patented 3D mixing blades with varying pitch are at the heart of the drive. It’s because of these blades that the drive weighs just 12 pounds. At the same time, it has taken efficiency to the next level by consuming only 4 amps at maximum output and 120 V. Those interested in knowing more about Drum Mixing With Digital Drive can find all the crucial information and details they need on the company’s website.

Some of the other essential features of the drive include the fact that it is dustproof and water-resistant. It is rated IP55 and works better than other mixers in the market. It is undoubtedly the lightest in the market, but that hasn’t compromised the results. The company asserts that with the help of the drive, customers can control the mixing process efficiently and with greater precision.

It’s interesting to note that the drive was designed after understanding the limitations in the traditional options that would consume more energy. They were also heavier and the mixing results left a lot to be desired. Phil Rankin, President of the company, talked about the importance of resolving these issues.

“…Generally speaking, Tank Mixers are bulky and heavy and require multiple employees to provide the manpower needed to lift or use them. If anything, these are major hurdles that businesses or users face regardless of the size of their tanks. One of the standout features of our Even MixTM mixing system is that it is lightweight and portable. Our drives weigh just 9 pounds, with the electric drives weighing just 12 pounds. It is a feature that makes using the drives easier for everyone.”

The simple design is thoughtful and allows users to easily switch speeds from 1 to 20, thus offering them better control over mixing. Now one person can take care of the task without needing a forklift. The design is also reliable, making the drive suitable in the most demanding conditions. And that’s how, through ease of use, higher efficiency, and reliability, Even MixTM has ushered a new era in mixing.

Readers can find out more about Even MixTM Mixers by visiting the company’s official website at https://evenmix.com/even-mix-introduces-the-digital-geared-drive/







About Even MixTM

Even MixTM is best known for using the latest technology and aerospace engineering design to build pump technology and state-of-the-art variable pitch blades, bringing true mixing technology. The mixing blades do away with having a pin when installed, and the blades can be used at the bottom. It also means that the blades or mixers can be used in both plastic and linear drums.

