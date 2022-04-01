GrowDigitalStorefronts.com Offers a Robust Training Program on Creating a Successful Digital Storefronts Business

Sherman, TX , April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowDigitalStorefronts.com is pleased to share that they are taking advantage of the Digital Real Estate boom, which allows many faith-based entrepreneurs to spend time for themselves, their families, and the community. Many pastors, preachers, missionaries, ministers, lay workers, servant minded individuals and non-profit founders are already in the online digital real estate business. They are looking for more time to serve and bless their communities, churches, and families. The Digital Storefront Blessed to be a Blessing training is an ongoing program where all the students in the training program are encouraged to find ministries and non-profits who need help and blessing through online digital marketing skills.

Once they are identified, the students help the ministries and non-profits with website building, SEO, GBP and social media optimization, online marketing consulting, event marketing, 360 images and more. The students who offer these services are already owners of digital storefront businesses and have been a part of Cory Long’s training programs. With some free time on their hands, they can now serve the community without worrying about a paycheck. Anyone with the Digital Storefronts training can now create their own digital real estate, which is more than just a website featuring information regarding the products and services.



Cory Long - Digital Storefronts

With this digital storefronts training program designed by Cory Long, entrepreneurs can create a clever online business model that gives them total independence with time and money. They will also learn to rent out their storefronts starting from $500 to $1500 per month. The Digital Storefront Reviews provided by other entrepreneurs speak volumes about the success they have witnessed because of the program. The DSF program is a more straightforward and faster route to success. The Digital Storefronts Coaching and Mentoring Program allows students to get an extensive list of big-ticket niches to start their digital real estate empire.

Students will also acquire the skills to create branded websites, rank and rent sites, learn strategies to improve their search engine rankings through SEO, make use of Facebook Ads effectively, get more attention from prospective clients, and last but not least, learn to set up equity, per lead and flat-fee deals. The best thing about Cory Long’s programs is that they get frequent updates. Participants will get to know the latest techniques and strategies, which are up-to-date, unlike other programs which have outdated training that doesn’t keep up with the constant Google updates. By the end of the DSF program, students can discover the low-hanging niches that can be dominated, create a professional digital storefront in just a few hours, learn how to rank the store in the perfect market, attract high-paying tenants and so much more.

To learn more visit https://growdigitalstorefronts.com/cory-long-of-digital-storefronts-how-to-make-passive-income/

About Digital Storefronts

GrowDigitalStoreFronts.com is a platform where one can learn how to build a profitable and ethical online business. The training also offers strategies that allow business owners to rent their digital storefronts and generate passive income on an ongoing basis. All the training programs are designed and offered by Cory Long, an internet entrepreneur, businessman and minister with over 7 years of digital marketing experience. Having worked with small family businesses to large corporations, Cory is now a full-time online entrepreneur traveling and serving at churches, camps, and non-profits across the US.

Website: https://growdigitalstorefronts.com/

