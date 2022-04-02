The StableGrow Team to Launch a New Deflationary-Reflection Project on The Binance Smart Chain Network

Vienna, Austria, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most of the DeFi enthusiasts already know what a Reflection token is and how it works, because the BSC market has brought a lot of them into people's lives. Some projects were launched successfully and showed great success, some not.





From a technical point of view, the project is not unique. All Reflection projects have the same contract code that distributes the rewards in $BUSD to token holders. It's not a secret. Some projects add additional functions in their contract code. Burning, BuyBack, Liquidity Pool, various fees and so on. All this in different proportions and with different percentages.

But first of all, all projects differ from each other by the team behind these projects, their desire to develop the project in the long term, their actions and intentions. This is the most important condition that determines whether the project will be successful or not. Only after that comes Marketing, which also plays a very important role. These two things are inseparable. The involvement of the team in the project and the desire to develop and maintain it + constant and uniform Marketing. And the team will focus on these two points, as they are key.

The most important function is $BUSD Reflection. The project is unique in that it offers the highest Reflection percentage among all Reflection projects - 12%. In this regard, even a small holding of $SGC tokens in the wallet can provide good passive income with proper daily trading volume, which will be taken care of.

How the project works:

1. From each Buy/Transfer/Sell, the user is charged a tax of 12% in the form of $SGC tokens. That is why after the purchase the wallet receives a little less tokens than it showed on PancakeSwap. It's the same with selling.

2. These tokens that were taken from the tax are sent to the contract.

3. When enough fuel is accumulated to pay for gas, the contract automatically sells these tokens and receives BNB. That is why from time to time you can see sales from one wallet. This sale carries out the contract for further distribution.

4. After receiving BNB, the contract instantly exchanges them for $BUSD using the PancakeSwap router.

5. The received BUSD is distributed among all SGC holders in a proportional ratio. The more $SGC tokens you hold, the more reward you get!



Pre-sale: The Fair Pre-sale on PinkSale will be on Saturday, April 9 at 5:00 PM UTC. And users will be able to participate in the pre-sale on PinkSale.

There is no whitelisting required. Everybody will have an equal chance to buy $SGC on PinkSale at release time. First come, first serve. Once the hard cap is reached, there will be no further available investment at the presale rate. The only way to buy $SGC will be on PankCakeSwap upon public market release via the $SGC/BNB pair.

PancakeSwap listing. After initial presale funding has completed the team will go to market by creating the $SGC/BNB liquidity pair within 1 hour. Prelaunch funds will be used to create the PancakeSwap $SGC/BNB liquidity pair. This liquidity will be locked for 1 year via trusted PinkLock.

The project is already audited and the security and KYC details are available online. Audit details can be found at InterFi audit, and KYC details at PinkSale.

