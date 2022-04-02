420 DAO Announces Avalanche Launch

London, UK, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 420 DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that uses its resources to develop the future of the decentralized world, has announced its official launch on Avalanche. Taking place at 4:20PM (UTC) on the 2nd April, 2022, this launch now means that a wider audience has access to 420 DAO’s technology and the decentralized world it supports.

Now, users can buy and stake tokens directly on the 420 DAO dApp at app.420da.org. Boasting one of the highest yet sustainable staking rates in the industry, 420 DAO’s APY will start at 420,000% then gradually decreasing afterwards. In terms of token supply, there are a total of 420 million tokens that will be released into the market over a 12-year period at least.

The tokenomics of 420 DAO, just like the community itself, is guided by advanced mathematics. The tokens will be released using a double-halving mechanism, which means over its 4 phases of its token issuance, both the quantity of issued tokens as well as the duration of each phase decrease by half compared to the previous one.

The team behind 420 is also made up of experts in mathematics, algorithms, quantitative finance, blockchain, and much more.

All these mean that as various projects and products are rolled out from the 420 DAO ecosystem, there will be a wealth of technical guidance.

About 420 DAO

At its core, 420 DAO is committed to the development of the decentralized digital world. This works through the 420 DAO Treasury, which is owned by its token holders. With funds raised from token sales, 420 DAO invests in lucrative crypto projects, DeFi low-risk yield farms or institutional hedge funds.

Decentralized applications will also be developed by the 420 DAO development team or by other teams with support from the ecosystem. All these applications will be geared towards the creation of a decentralized world.

420 DAO is also introducing the novel concept of membership value. This means that each member is a direct part-owner of the Community Reserve Pool and also has the chance to contribute ideas to the ecosystem. The contributions of a 420 DAO member is seen as both financial and non-financial and this is a level of inclusion that is not usually seen in the market.

New members are able to join the fold by taking part in one of the daily auctions of the native token. For the first 420 days of the project’s existence, 100,000 tokens will be made available for sale each day and those who financially invest in the pool will be matched against the token bundle for sale that day.

Users can now access all this and more from the 420 DAO app.

Official 420 DAO Links

Website: https://420da.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/420DAO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/420DAO_

Telegram: https://t.me/dao420_chat

Medium: https://420dao.medium.com/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/j5D7AsxuCY

