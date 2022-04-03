Supreme Finance Launching First Auto-Staking and Compounding Cryptocurrency $SUP

Dubai, UAE, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supreme Autostaking Protocol, or SAP, a new financial protocol that makes staking easier and provides $SUP holders with the highest stable returns in crypto, Supreme is poised to lead a revolution in DeFi.

Join their Presale on April 6th, 12PM UTC.

Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xc2c7dde5302524F8b2023CB03B29a0EDD1ab73ac?chain=BSC

Supreme Autostaking Protocol (SAP) – Safe, Fast, Highest Fixed APY





Supreme Auto-Staking Protocol(SAP) gives the Supreme token automatic staking and compounding features, and the Highest Fixed APY in the market 403,828.92%, a daily ROI of 2.3%.

Easy and Safe Staking - The Supreme token always stays in your wallet, and you automatically receive rewards. No more complicated staking processes on someone else's website.

Automatic Rebasing Rewards - You never have to worry about re-staking your tokens. Rewards are rebasing meaning they compound automatically, guaranteeing you never miss a payment.

Highest Fixed APY - The Supreme auto-staking protocol pays out 403,828.92% annually, which is a consistent compounding interest rate that tops the DeFi industry.

Fastest Rebase Rewards - The Supreme auto-staking protocol pays every 10 minutes or 144 times every day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

How Supreme Delivers its Industry Best Fixed 403,828.92% APY

The Supreme Autostaking Protocol uses a complex set of elements to deliver its industry-leading APY. They include the Supreme treasury, the trading volume fees, and the Risk-Free Value (RFV). They all work in harmony to provide the high and fixed APY.

Rebase rewards are backed with reserves from the RFV and a portion of the Treasury.

4% + 8% of the trading fees return to the liquidity ensuring $SUP’s increasing collateral value.

4% + 8% of the trading fees are redirected to the RFV which helps sustain and back the staking rewards provided by the positive rebase.

2% of the purchases & 4% of the sales go directly to the treasury which supports the RFV

Supreme uses buy and sell taxes in order to sustain its fixed (static) APY. This means we will never lower or raise the APY of the project. When users buy Supreme, 10% of their purchase goes towards the protocol, when they sell, 20% goes to the protocol as well. This is one of the main ways we achieve and sustain the APY, thus the reason why you need to pay this tax.

We also have other utilities like Supreme Relax & Earn, which takes the pressure off the APY. We also do weekly burns of .17% of the total token supply to control inflation. More features are in the work to help sustain the project by lowering inflation and creating additional revenue for the project.

This combination of factors allows an automatic rebase reward to be distributed every 10 minutes and ensures a yield of 0.0158% per rebase or 2.3% daily for SUPREME token holders.

About Supreme

$Supreme Coin - World’s Highest Paying Auto-Staking & Compounding Protocol You Can Trust. Simple & Secure. Offering FIXED APY: 403,828.9% - [High, Higher, HIGHEST!] Rewards in 10 Minutes, 144 times a day - [Fast, Faster, FASTEST!] With $SUP, you can turn a $1000 investment into $4,003,928 in a year! $SUP is supported by the #1 Auto-Staking Tech Team in the world. Everything - SUPREME! WE THE BEST.

Participate in our Presale: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xc2c7dde5302524F8b2023CB03B29a0EDD1ab73ac?chain=BSC

Website: https://supremefinance.xyz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Supreme_xyz

Telegram; https://t.me/supremefinance_xyz



Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/supremefinancexyz_announcement