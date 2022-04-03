House of Kibaa CCO's Keynote and Panel Speech Kicks off "Miami NFT Week 2022"

MIAMI, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Kibaa ("HoK"), a leading digital studio specializing in creating exclusive non-fungible token ("NFT") assets for Xtended Reality (AR/VR/MR), is pleased to sponsor "Miami NFT Week 2022", one of the biggest non-fungible token (NFT) events of the year for industry leaders.



Positioned at an impressive activation space in the event, HoK is engaging thousands of people gathering in Miami right now. The crowd is all pumped by HoK's project, its first-time land demo in virtual reality (VR) via Oculus Quest 2.

Held from April 1st to April 3rd, 2022, at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Miami NFT Week is an NFT conference created to bring NFT lovers together to engage in workshops, panels, pitch competitions, creative installations, immersive art performances, and conversations that encompass Blockchain technology.

In addition to gathering business titans Mark Cuban, Angela Antony, and Grant Cardone, the event also hosts Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as his city looks to become the tech epicenter.

Most recently, Mayor Suarez championed the development of Miami's tech economy through Venture Miami and other initiatives that connect education and job training to the city's emerging tech-driven economic sectors, including Fintech, Medtech, and Greentech. Under the leadership of Mayor Suarez, Miami, a world-famous beach city, is now becoming the largest Blockchain hub in the U.S.

On the first day of the event, HoK's CCO, Jason Nguyen, gave one of the most forward-looking presentation sessions of the event.

Jason's presentation on "The Secret to NFT to Utility" conveys how HoK is gearing up for Utility NFTs, which are expected to be utilized in Competition Based NFTs, Reward and Governance Systems, Authenticity Verification, and Valuation Updates.

"The energy has been amazing at this year's event with a lot of people looking forward to the incoming web3 movement and the technological benefits that NFTs bring to the table," said Mr. Nguyen.

About presenting at Miami NFT Week 2022, Mr. Nguyen explained, "It was an absolute honor to present at Miami NFT Week and represent House of Kibaa as a leader in the NFT space, and collaborate with like-minded businesses and individuals in the NFT, metaverse, and play-to-earn gaming sectors."

HoK is the flagship studio of Looking Glass Labs (LGL), a publicly-traded company on the NEO Exchange (stock ticker: NFTX). Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, LGL is a digital platform specializing in NFT architecture, immersive extended reality (XR), metaverse design, and virtual asset royalty streams.

HoK enables users to express their own individual styles within blockchain via an array of utilities throughout the metaverse.

Recently, Dorian Banks, the CEO of LGL, presented at "NFT LA," an event that took place from March 28th to 31st, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. This event aims to provide an epic NFT experience highlighting product innovation and Metaverse integrations.

This month, HoK was pleased to announce its limited NFT land sale "Pocket Dimension" which is the first of its kind, ultra-realistic world for the future of social and creator economies.

A part of HoK's fully immersive Project Origin (code name) metaverse, Pocket Dimension represents a truly private space for landowners to host events, rent out space, mine resources, integrate custom structures, and add digital assets, among other uses.

The public sale is set to launch on April 17th, with a private sale taking place on April 16th. The private sale will sell up to 5,000 land parcels at the special price of 1 ETH per land parcel via exclusive spot allocations to communities and partners.

About Looking Glass Labs

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization, and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next-generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

About House of Kibaa

House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next-generation metaverse for 3D assets, allowing functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million and a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales.

Media contact: media@houseofkibaa.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48bb4b5b-17f2-45a8-8be7-4661f4be9f4a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/681f6450-9c90-4686-b7e2-8a54b5429547