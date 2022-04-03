15-Day Race Program with Assured Benefits for Contestants Launched by Real Time Strategy Game WarSindia

New York, NY , April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As NFT and chain games are getting better every day in terms of competitiveness, gameplay, interactivity, Esports is gaining wide currency among tradition game enthusiasts too. Keeping up with the trend, developers of Real Time Strategy game WarSindia released a 15-day race program on March 28. The 15-day race program will serve as an early launch program of WarSindia’s EsportsFi. The winner from the program can receive whitelist awards, although only the whitelisted users can qualify for NFT Army Box pre-sales. These boxes include rare items in WarSindia games, and there will be the only way to obtain them at the pre-sale event. In addition, 5,000 USDT will go to the winners of this competition. 1 person will win 1,000 USDT, 4 persons will win 500 USDT each and 10 persons will win 200 USDT each.



WarSindia aims to promote the development of Esports chain game through practical actions and research. WarSindia, the first Real Time Strategy GameFi that integrates NFT Hero Cards with PVP Battles, is also the first chain game ecosystem with EsportsFi.

WarSindia is a RTS (Real Time Strategy) RPG blockchain game. Real time strategy requires the player to develop and enhance both offensive and defensive tactics to ensure victory over others. It endowed the game of competition and interaction in nature. WarSindia is deeply integrating GameFi, Esports, NFT, and DeFi to create a new value paradigm.

In the early develpment stage of WarSindia, to establish a meta-cosmic ecosystem including the guild system, Esports social platform and a streamer rewarding system were developed. A larger prize pool will be set up to attract professional game streamers and well-known franchisers from all over the world. In turn, WarSindia will invest 90% of its revenue as a reward for WarSindia game Esports events and the further development of games worldwide.

In order to establish more influence and ensure greater customer traction, WarSindia will build a variety of merchandise. WarSindia is preparing everything to discuss strategic partnership with well-known streaming and production companies such Netflix, SYFY, CW to prepare of WarSindia themed anime series. In addition to that, 15 famous novelists from diverse backgrounds are creating related novels for WarSindia. Also, another famous band from Ireland is making an exclusive MV for WarSindia.

WarSindia is an NFT game that lets players collect Lands and Heroes to build air fortresses as they fight and defend the territorial borders of the Sindia continent. As a pacesetter in the NFT game space, WarSindia has introduced the concept of complete ownership of in-game assets.

The player needs to collect the land to build the terrain with the unique landforms, while it will place the heroes and the buildings of the game on that land. For the beta vision, there are four kinds of land, including frozen soil, hot land, steel bar, and ordinary land.

Players can build the defence towers on the four lands mentioned above to fight and defend the territorial borders such as arrow towers, laser towers, magic towers, shield towers, and scout towers. In addition to the defence tower, players also need to choose between the types of barracks (Fighters, Rangers, Defenders, etc.). The player fights and defends the territorial borders. However, if the barracks were destroyed, they will not be recovered for one entire game.

Furthermore, four types of heroes need to choose from the game: Tank, Attacker, Supporter, conqueror. Each hero will differ in their ability to attack and defence. In each game, the player needs to select three out of six hero deployments and deploy a key commander to lead the game（three from the Revolutionary and three from the Crusader army）. In general, each game will be last for two to five minutes.

As such, the game mechanism of WarSindia requires efficient and accurate strategy during the gameplay. Since the early deployment of the troops, it will directly determine the result of one game. Therefore, professional players in WarSindia are likely to defeat the “krypton gold” players through strategy. Based on the algorithm of the game, WarSindia focused more on the amusement of the players, which will help WarSindia to build a more reasonable customer level system.

Moreover, WarSindia pioneered the custom editor, which allows players to customize the game’s elements such as maps, and make an NFT to other players to further enrich the game through the player’s creativity. The map editor is also an embodiment of user asset creation, value UGA (User Generated Assets), and a revenue pipeline for such creators.

In most cases, the weapon comes from the “Army Box” treasure chest. The Army Box is divided into the Premium Army Box and the Common Army Box, which contains 400,000 advanced Army Box，200k premium Box and 200k common in total. The 12 rare and exclusive Ancient Artifacts cards are hidden in the Premium Army Box, and the 12 Unique Amber Hammer are hidden in the Common Army Box. These NFT boxes will be ‌used for the game or to further equip the frontal hero, especially when the players get the “Epic” weapon, which will greatly strengthen their hero. In addition, these NFTs will be tradable and interchangeable in the market. It is currently supported by Ethereum, Avalanche C-Chain, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon.

Army Boxes are only available in the “pre-sale” stage. If the player wants to get these items from the boxes, they can only purchase them in the NFT market, which is usually more costly. However, the number of Army Box in the whitelist pre-sale event was limited, and the event lasts only 15 days. There is going to be a special giveaway worth thousands of Dollars for random lucky participants.

From a macro perspective, WarSindia is promoting Esports of the NFT game, and on this basis helping more commercial and traditional game organisations to enter the market. This will be one small step for WarSindia, one giant leap for the GameFi industry.

