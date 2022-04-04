Trainers’ House Plc: Quantity of shares has changed

Finnish English

The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc held on 30 March 2022 decided that the number of shares will be reduced without reducing share capital in accordance with the procedure laid down in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, Chapter 15, Section 9 in such a way that each current 10 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company. In addition, the annual general meeting authorised the Board of Directors to carry out a directed share issue free of charge in order to avoid the creation of fractions of the shares.



Trainers' House Plc has now completed the directed share issue and reverse split, as a result of which the number of shares has changed. After the reverse split, the number of shares is 2,147,828. The new number of shares has been registered with the Trade Register on 1 April 2022 and trading in the combined shares with the new ISIN code FI4000519202 will begin today 4 April 2022. The reverse split does not affect the equity of the company.



The purpose of the reverse split is to improve the trading conditions of the company's shares and to increase flexibility in the distribution of dividends.



