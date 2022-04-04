Press release: PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 (amended version dated 2022-04-04)

French English

April 4th, 2022

PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Amended version of the Pillar III report as of 12/31/2021 is available on our website rcibs.com under the references “PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2021-12-31 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2022-04-04)”.

Changes versus initial releases is linked to correction on table “Information on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria”. Indeed, the column " Inflows to non-performing exposures " is modified on the line “Loans and advances subject to moratorium”.

This new version cancels and replaces Pillar III report published on our website on a stand-alone basis on 2022-02-24.

About RCI Bank and Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, RCI Bank and Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group created almost 100 years ago, RCI Bank and Services is a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and networks.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services.

At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

