Enefit Green 2021 audited annual report and profit allocation proposal

English Estonian

The supervisory board of Enefit Green AS (hereinafter the „Company“) has approved the 2021 audited annual report of the Company and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting (hereinafter the „AGM“) for approval. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 28 February 2022, there are no material differences in the audited report.

Company’s 2021 consolidated annual report in ESEF format with included independent auditor’s report is attached to this notice and will be made available on Company’s webpage at https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/





Profit allocation proposal

Company’s consolidated retained earnings at 31 December 2021 was 157,673 thousand euros, including net profit for 2021 of 79,661 thousand euros.

The management board of the Company proposes following profit allocation to the AGM:

Dividends 39,906 thousand euros (0.151 EUR per share)

Statutory capital reserve 2,779 thousand euros

Retained earnings 36,976 thousand euros









Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.

Attachments