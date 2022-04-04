SERB acquires the rights to Xermelo® outside US and Japan for Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhoea

Paris, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERB is pleased to announce it has acquired the rights from Ipsen to commercialize Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) in Europe and other countries outside the US and Japan. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Xermelo® is indicated for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhoea (CSD) in combination with somatostatin analogue (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy.

“CSD is a debilitating condition that can be difficult to manage and severely impacts patient’s quality of life. We are pleased to offer Xermelo® as an option for CSD patients who are no longer sufficiently controlled with first line treatments,” said Antoine Bernasconi, Chief Commercial Officer for EMEA and RoW. “This acquisition supports our strategy to build a portfolio of products that improves the standard of care for patients suffering from critical and rare conditions.”

Xermelo® will be commercially available from SERB outside the US and Japan starting in July 2022.

About carcinoid syndrome

Carcinoid syndrome is a rare condition that affects about a fifth of patients with well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) during the course of their disease and CSD occurs in about 80% of these patients. Serotonin, along with other active peptides, are released into the bloodstream and can cause severe diarrhoea as well as other symptoms such as flushing of the face and cramps.

About Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl)

Xermelo® is an orally administered, inhibitor of the enzyme tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH). Through inhibition of TPH, the rate-limiting step in the synthesis of serotonin, Xermelo® was designed to reduce the production of serotonin within neuroendocrine tumours. Countries where SERB hold the rights that have granted Market Authorizations for Xermelo® include Europe, Switzerland, Great Britain, Canada, Israel, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Russia.

Detailed information about the product and all common and uncommon adverse reactions can be found in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC).

About SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Together, SERB and BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals are a growing specialty pharmaceutical group and a dedicated ally to healthcare providers treating patients with critical conditions, focusing on emergency care and rare diseases. For over 30 years we have made treating these complex and life-threatening conditions possible, supporting clinicians, healthcare systems and governments while offering hope to patients and their families. As fully integrated companies, we have the experience and capabilities to acquire, develop, and manufacture our medicines to the highest standards, and make them available worldwide through our secure supply chain.

