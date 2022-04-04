ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins contract to deliver 29 double-deck Coradia Stream trains to DB Regio

English French

Alstom wins contract to deliver 29 double-deck Coradia Stream trains to DB Regio

Twenty-nine modern Coradia Stream High Capacity trains will increase transport capacity and reduce travel times for passengers in Germany’s Hesse region





April 4, 2022 – Alstom, leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract with Germany’s DB Regio AG (DB) for 29 Coradia Stream High-Capacity electric double-deck multiple units1. The trains will be used on the RE50 (Frankfurt - Fulda - Bebra) and RB51 (Frankfurt - Wächtersbach) lines starting December 2025.

"Following the contract awarded by LNVG for the Bremen/Lower Saxony express interchange in 2021 and the contract with DB Regio for the Main-Weser subnetwork at the end of last year, we are extremely pleased that we have also convinced DB with our offer of Coradia Stream HC trains for the RE50 and RB51 lines," said Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH. "This shows once again that our state-of-the-art high-capacity concept perfectly meets today's needs for regional mobility in Germany."

The Coradia Stream HC offers a high level of passenger comfort. It features four-seat groups with large tables in first class and small wall-mounted tables in second class. Power sockets at seats and free WLAN are also standard in the new trains. The Coradia Stream High-Capacity is designed to provide barrier-free access to all doors at most stations. This is possible thanks to the uniform boarding height of 600 millimetres. The train also offers 30 bicycle parking spaces, an asset for leisure riders and bicycle commuters.

"The new electric double-deck multiple-unit trains accelerate faster. This allows for a tighter interval, reducing travel time on the RE50 between Frankfurt and Fulda by an average of eight minutes. In the future, the RE50 will even run to Bebra every hour during rush hour. With enlarged service and a high level of travel comfort, these new vehicles will make local transport in Kinzigtal much more attractive for passengers," says Maik Dreser, Chairman of the Regional Management DB Regio Mitte.

"These new trains will enable us to offer over 1,080 seats between Frankfurt and Eastern Hesse at peak times, and 840 seats during normal hours compared to the previous 720," said Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund Managing Director Prof. Knut Ringat. "In addition, the trains offer more comfort with power sockets at the seat and tables, as well as free WLAN. With the combination of more space, more comfort, and faster journeys, our passengers benefit quite considerably from the new Alstom vehicles. The trains are expected to enter service in Kinzigtal from December 2025 and between Frankfurt, Central Hesse and Kassel even a year earlier."

DB Regio will continue to operate the RE50 and RB51 lines beyond the timetable change planned for December 14th, 2025, following a call for tenders by Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund and Nordhessischer Verkehrsverbund. Alstom will produce the trains for the Kinzig Valley Railway in Salzgitter. The project office with project and contract management, validation and commissioning, documentation and training will also be in Germany.

Alstom’s Coradia range meets today’s demands for regional and intercity transport featuring trains in operation demonstrated for over thirty years. To date, Alstom has sold more than 3,300 Coradia trains worldwide. Several European countries, including Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, already benefit from their performance and comfort. The Coradia range offers electrical and diesel traction, along with other innovative emission-free solutions, such as battery and hydrogen-powered traction, for non-electrified lines.

Alstom™, Coradia™ and Coradia Stream™ are trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Booked in Q4 2021/22





