Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 24/2022

 

Copenhagen, 4 April 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 28 March to 1 April 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement204,957 28,712,459
28 March 202222,477145.433,268,900
29 March 202219,169145.542,789,937
30 March 202220,340145.502,959,446
31 March 202217,973144.712,600,923
  1 April 202222,601137.043,097,311
Accumulated under the programme307,517 43,428,976

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 28 March – 1 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,512,329 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.65% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


