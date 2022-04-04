Custom Cycling Jersey USA 2022 - Champion System Updates Designs For Men Women And Teams

Lincoln, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Champion System USA is pleased to announce its custom cycling jerseys. The company has established itself as a one-stop shop for anyone who needs fully custom cycling, triathlon and running apparel with flexible, low minimums. For more information visit: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys

While custom sports apparel of any kind has traditionally been expensive due to the many factors involved in the creation process, Champion System USA is proud to offer high-quality pro-grade custom cycling jerseys (and other athletic attire) with no minimum purchase requirements at all. For instance, the pro jerseys are designed to fit perfectly, making them the ideal option for racing or hard training. The company uses highly breathable OZONE fabric on the sleeves and side panels which allows for temperature regulation and comfort. The quick-dry GLIDE fabric on the front and rear panels provides UV protection (50+). The jerseys also have a waterproof “stuff” pocket, reinforced rear pockets with built-in reflective strips and are designed with silicone front and rear grippers to hold the jersey in place through all sorts of arduous activities.

The company offers several lines, including the Apex+ Aero Jersey, Apex+ Pro Jersey, Apex+ Lite Jersey and a zipperless option for a comfortable fit. The Apex range features an enhanced fit and cut due to the introduction of a set-in sleeve. The Performance Collection and Tech Collection are also available through Champion System USA.

Champion System USA assures that all its products come with a lifetime quality guarantee and that the company will replace the product for free in the event it is ruined in a crash. Athletes are free to design their own custom jersey with whatever design they wish, and they can rest assured that they will get a high-quality product delivered within four to five weeks after order confirmation The company also provides design support and ensures that each product is fully adaptable to realize the athlete’s vision for their ideal jersey.

Cait Dumas-Hein of Champion Systems USA states, “As previously announced, we are dedicated to providing a simple, straightforward process by which athletes can design their jersey. They do not need any artistic experience at all. They can use our Design Concept Library to select the base design and then use their imagination to tailor the specifics of the design to suit their tastes and requirements.”

Founded in 2005, the innovative and quality-driven approach of Champion System USA has revolutionized both sublimation printing and garment construction. With offices in 22 countries, Champion System USA boasts leading-edge custom high-performance apparel for passionate athletes across the globe. Champion System’s streamlined design, manufacturing and delivery earn nods from Olympians and World Champions alongside local clubs and teams from a wide range of sporting pursuits.

Since its inception, Champion System USA has established itself as a global business with proven results. The company has delivered consistently in the US for 10 years and internationally for over 15 years. Champion System USA is recognized as one of the most respected custom manufacturers in the business.

Dumas-Hein continues, “Our ultimate goal is to become the world's leading custom sports apparel provider. To that end, we are dedicated to delivering our customers a seamless and collaborative experience, enabling them to create their own brand. We endeavour to offer a state-of-the-art experience that is fun, efficient and easy while exemplifying our passion for innovation, quality and excellence. When in need of a custom cycling jersey or any other custom sports apparel, customers can trust us to deliver quality service and products. We have an office in Nebraska set up specifically to handle the service requirements of our customers.”

Those who want to design their own custom cycling jerseys or learn more about Champion System USA and the range of services the brand offers may visit the company’s website at the following link: https://champ-sys.com. Interested parties can get in touch with the company’s representatives via the contact form on the website. Alternatively, they may contact Cait Dumas-Hein directly via email or phone. Champion System USA also maintains a social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

