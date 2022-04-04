The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|4,127,965
|342.11
|1,412,203,583
|28 March 2022
|35,000
|373.30
|13,065,500
|29 March 2022
|25,016
|379.99
|9,505,725
|30 March 2022
|23,232
|377.84
|8,778,049
|31 March 2022
|37,000
|373.33
|13,813,184
|1 April 2022
|37,000
|374.46
|13,855,009
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,285,213
|343.33
|1,471,221,049
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,316,508 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.81% of the share capital.
As of 29 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,835,642 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
