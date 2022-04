English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Change of Executive Board





Executive Board Member in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and CEO of APM Terminals, Morten Engelstoft will retire from the Group effective 30 June 2022. APM Terminals will going forward report to Henriette Hallberg Thygesen.

Executive Board will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, CFO Patrick Jany, Vincent Clerc, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen and Navneet Kapoor.

Copenhagen, 4 April 2022

