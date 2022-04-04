BOPP Films Market [2022-2028] Size, Share, Growth | Market Drivers, Opportunities, Key Players, Recent Development, Production Capacity, Revenue & Gross Margin, Type & Application, Key Suppliers and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Pune, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global BOPP Films Market research report 2022-2028 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global BOPP Films industry with a focus on the global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the BOPP Films manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The analysis report analyses and provides the historical information alongside the current performance of the worldwide BOPP Films market and estimates the longer-term trend of the worldwide BOPP Films industry on the idea of this elaborate study.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the BOPP Films market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About BOPP Films:

BOPP Films is a stretched polypropylene film that provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

BOPP Metalized Films are manufactured using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions (machine and transverse directions). BOPP Metalized Films are typically used for packaging films, print lamination films, label films, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global BOPP Films Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global BOPP Films market size is estimated to be worth US$ 17790 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 23160 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, below 15 Micron accounting for the BOPP Films global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Food & Beverage segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global BOPP films key players include Gettel Group, Taghleef, Forop , Oben Group, Jindal Poly Films etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 15%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 38%, followed by Europe, which has a share about 14 percent.

In terms of product, 15-30 micron is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is food & beverage.

In terms of production side, this report researches the BOPP Films capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of BOPP Films by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the major players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in BOPP Films Market Report are:

Taghleef

Gettel Group

Innovia (CCL Industries)

Oben Group

Forop

Polibak

Inteplast Group

Jindal Poly Films

Vibac

Treofan

Vitopel

SIBUR

Cosmo Films

Kinlead Packaging

Zhongshan Wing Ning

Toray Plastics

Guofeng Plastic

Profol

FSPG

Uflex

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Tatrafan

Wolff LDP

Hongqing Packing Material

Zhejiang Jinrui Film

Irplast

Scientex

Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material

Global BOPP Films Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global BOPP Films market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global BOPP Films market.

Global BOPP Films Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Types:

Below 15 Micron

15-30 Micron

30-45 Micron

Above 45 Micron

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Medical

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The BOPP Films report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global BOPP Films market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data and forecast.

To understand the structure of BOPP Films market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global BOPP Films manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the BOPP Films with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of BOPP Films submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This BOPP Films Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions

What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

Who are the global key players in this BOPP Films market? What are their company profiles, their product information, and contact information?

What was the global market status of BOPP Films market?

What is the current market status of BOPP Films industry? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis of BOPP Films market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What will be the estimation of cost and profit?

What is the economic impact on BOPP Films industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What are the market dynamics of BOPP Films market? What are the challenges and opportunities?

