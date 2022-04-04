Share buy-back Program

| Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2022 – 4 APRIL 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement138,586623.7986,448,055.15
28 March 20224,547645,332.934.329,15
29 March 20225,000665,733.328.640,40
30 March 20226,000663,293.979.725,60
31 March 20225,000650,323.251.592,00
1 April 20227,744632,604.898.883,05
Accumulated under the program166,877628.25104,841,225.36

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,047,751 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-14-2022-uk Encl. Company Announcement-04042022-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREW