New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Transport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250339/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, and Canada Post.



The global general transport services market is expected to grow from $1,961.0 billion in 2021 to $2,168.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market is expected to grow to $3,139.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.



The general transport services market consists of sales of general transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide local general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer.



The main types in the general transport services market are sightseeing transport and support activities for transport, couriers and messengers, and postal services.The postal services involve the collection and delivery of mails and letters throughout a country.



The market is segmented by shipment category into freight, parcel, express, and others and by application into construction and mining, oil and gas, healthcare, and others.



Western Europe was the largest region in the general transport services market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the general transport services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and more efficient delivery of parcels.On-demand delivery provides customers with a flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place.



This service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms which enable courier companies to efficiently manage their operations, and thus is a cheaper, faster, and more reliable mode of parcel delivery.For instance, UberRUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.



On-demand delivery service is being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery, and marijuana delivery. Major on-demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar, and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland, and Nimber in Norway.



The countries covered in the general transport services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250339/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________