Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022

The global warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $601.68 billion in 2021 to $658.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to grow to $906.4 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.



The warehousing and storage market consists of sales of warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for bonded merchandise, general merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other warehouse products.Establishments in the warehousing and storage industry generally handle goods in containers, such as boxes, barrels, and/or drums, using equipment, such as forklifts, pallets, and racks.



They are not specialized in handling bulk products of any particular type, size, or quantity of goods or products.



The main types in the warehousing and storage market are general warehousing and storage, refrigerated warehousing and storage, specialized warehousing and storage, and farm product warehousing and storage.The general warehousing and storage involve storing, assorting, and stocking the goods.



The market is segmented by ownership into private warehouses, public warehouses, and bonded warehouses and by end-use into retail industry, manufacturing industry, consumer goods industry, food & beverage industry, healthcare industry, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the warehousing and storage market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the warehousing and storage market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Many warehousing and storage companies are using big data analytics as a tool to plan and optimize warehouse operations.Big data analytics refers to the process of examining large sets of data to obtain useful information such as hidden patterns, market trends, unknown correlations, and customer preferences.



Big data analyses the location, capacity, and flexibility of warehouses to predict customer requirements.It helps in improving warehouse planning and replenishment and creating lean supply chains with sophisticated inventory systems.



This maximizes workflow, improves floor utilization, and increases operational efficiencies and ROI.For example, The Clemens Group, a food services provider uses big data forklift fleet management software to track vehicle impacts, operator productivity, and equipment utilization in forklifts in the warehouse.



EastPack, one of the largest kiwifruit packing houses in New Zealand, uses big data from real-time location systems to minimize supply chain errors and inventory issues. Major companies using big data analytics in warehousing include Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service, and Kuehne + Nagel.



The countries covered in the warehousing and storage market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

