DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



258,000



247.98



63,980,060 28/03/2022 34,000 243.39 8,275,260 29/03/2022 30,000 242.14 7,264,200 30/03/2022 28,000 237.61 6,653,080 31/03/2022 29,000 237.62 6,890,980 01/04/2022 22,000 244.63 5,381,860 Accumulated 401,000 245.50 98,445,440

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 401,000 at a total amount of DKK 98,445,440.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,417,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.72%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,782,431.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments