DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

258,000

247.98

63,980,060
28/03/202234,000243.398,275,260
29/03/202230,000242.147,264,200
30/03/202228,000237.616,653,080
31/03/202229,000237.626,890,980
01/04/202222,000244.635,381,860
Accumulated401,000245.5098,445,440

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 401,000 at a total amount of DKK 98,445,440.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,417,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.72%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,782,431.

