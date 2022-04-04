DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 4 APRIL 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
258,000
247.98
63,980,060
|28/03/2022
|34,000
|243.39
|8,275,260
|29/03/2022
|30,000
|242.14
|7,264,200
|30/03/2022
|28,000
|237.61
|6,653,080
|31/03/2022
|29,000
|237.62
|6,890,980
|01/04/2022
|22,000
|244.63
|5,381,860
|Accumulated
|401,000
|245.50
|98,445,440
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 401,000 at a total amount of DKK 98,445,440.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,417,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.72%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,782,431.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
