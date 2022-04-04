LoCorr Funds Names New National Head of Distribution

MINNEAPOLIS, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce the hiring of Elizabeth Clapp-Carey as its National Head of Distribution. She will begin her new role with LoCorr on April 1, 2022.



Ms. Clapp-Carey will be responsible for all distribution efforts of the Firm, including external and internal sales. As Head of Distribution, she will lead the Firm’s distribution teams and sales efforts for the U.S. and will be pivotal in positioning LoCorr as low-correlating strategy experts within the financial industry.

Prior to joining LoCorr Funds, Liz served over 14 years at Alger Management as their Senior Vice President, Head of Intermediary Distribution. Before that she was Head of National Accounts at Evergreen Investments. Her previous experience includes working as Head of National Accounts at Deutsche Asset Management and holding various positions at Columbia Funds.

“We are very excited to welcome Liz to the LoCorr family,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO, LoCorr Funds. “Her unique set of skills and vast experience will be a great asset to our Firm, and her expertise will help us expand and grow LoCorr’s distribution efforts and market exposure.”

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is well known for educating advisors and investors about the potential advantages of including low-correlating, alternative investments in portfolios. With over $3B in assets under management, the Firm was founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers a suite of investment solutions that can help achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN.

