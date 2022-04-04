New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Freight Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250371/?utm_source=GNW

, Air Partner, and Fliteline.



The global freight chartered air transport market is expected to grow from $20.92 billion in 2021 to $23.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The market is expected to grow to $36.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.



The freight chartered air transport services market consists of sales of freight chartered air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services for cargo at a toll per mile or hour for the charter of the aircraft. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main cargo types in the freight chartered air transport services market are time-critical cargo, heavy and outside cargo, dangerous cargo, animal transportation, and others.The dangerous cargo involves the shipment of substances that are at a risk to health, property, safety, or the environment.



The market is segmented by application into private use and commercial use and by end-use into wealthy individuals, sports teams, and large corporations.



North America was the largest region in the freight chartered air transport services market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the freight chartered air transport services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing need for urgent shipment of dangerous goods and hazardous materials is expected to drive the freight chartered air transport market.Sensitive freights with dangerous goods including explosives, highly inflammable, gases, radioactive materials, and military items, toxic and infectious substances require a special skill set and expert knowledge for shipping the goods.



These goods are transported through chartered cargo to avoid explosions and contaminations.For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the USA, granted the authority for chartered cargo services along with training for all employees, in the form of a part-135 certificate, to operate on demand under FAA-approved hazardous materials program.



Urgent shipment of dangerous goods and hazardous materials is therefore expected to drive market growth.



High prices associated with charter cargo flight services are expected to hinder the freight chartered air transport market.The cost of the cargo charter depends on many factors such as origin and destination points, type of commodity shipped, dimensions, and weights.



For instance, the freight and logistics prices are above $500,000 for an Asia-Europe A330 charter and above $21 per kilogram on transatlantic routes for some urgent shipments.Additionally, the cost of B777 or B747 carrying 100 tonnes of cargo was $470,000 earlier, which is now costing between $850,000 and $1 million for a round trip with e-commerce goods and general cargo from Europe to China.



Therefore, the skyrocketing cost of freight charter services is expected to hinder the market.



The countries covered in the freight chartered air transport market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________