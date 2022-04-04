New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Boosters Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Gender, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249529/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, skin Boosters can be used on the face, neck, hands, and décolletage but do not contour or shape the facial structure. Through the replacement of hyaluronic acid, skin booster treatments restore hydro equilibrium in the skin, resulting in more effective moisture retention and skin firmness. Moreover, the desire for glass skin, which has a porcelain-like, light texture and is free of impurities and blemishes, has escalated the use of skin boosters.



Skin boosters are cosmeceutical injections that promote collagen formation and enhance the skin’s natural ability to self-heal. This can be ascribed to a variety of variables, including technology developments, a relatively larger disposable income, and the presence of various cosmetic professionals around the world. For example, Allergan developed Juvéderm Volite in 2017, an injectable medication that uses the unique Vycross technology to improve skin quality and last up to nine months with just one treatment session.



According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, women accounted for almost 88 percent of all aesthetic plastic procedures performed in 2019. Women lose collagen at a higher rate than males, thus they are increasingly embracing anti-aging treatments. Additionally, due to the increased popularity of social media, a recent trend reveals that males are becoming more interested in non-invasive skin booster procedures.



COVID-19 Impact



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the non-invasive aesthetic business as a whole. However, many aesthetic professionals believe that pandemics would undoubtedly drive the aesthetic market forward. The number of future appointments and consultations for various skin treatments has increased at many dermatological clinics, which is likely to support market growth.



Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental influence on a number of businesses, the skin booster market has seen a rise in treatments. The concept of working from home has been widely popularized due to Covid-19. The increased demand to look more appealing on virtual platforms, such as Zoom, during meetings and conferences is a new trend in the aesthetics sector.



Market Growth Factors



Growing inclination to look young and photogenic



During the global pandemic and subsequent adoption of the work-from-home model, the wrinkle treatment witnessed a huge demand from all parts of the world. In addition, Virtual interviews, meetings, and sessions are becoming common, have increased to desire to be photogenic. Moreover, the massive popularity of Instagram & Facebook and the trend of uploading photos on these social media platforms have motivated people to embrace skincare treatments. Almost everyone is strongly connected to various social networking sites in this era of technology. Furthermore, there is a presence of a huge number of online influencers that provide advice on a variety of topics. Also, industry players have begun to interact with influencers who have a large following in order to sell their treatments.



Rise in awareness about personal grooming



The need for skin nourishment products has developed as a result of rising concerns about skin nourishment caused by a variety of issues such as the increased occurrence of acne, black spots, scars, dullness, and tanning. In addition, the younger generation is more interested in skin brightening treatments, toners, and scrubs, whereas the older group is more interested in products that address wrinkles or cracked heels. Moreover, demand for skin care treatment is rising as people become more aware of the negative effects of prolonged sun exposure. According to a survey performed by Unilever in February 2021, 74 percent of respondents favor some kind of skincare treatment, which helps them to feel better. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness of emerging skincare treatments has been boosted due to the advertising campaigns by manufacturers, and the digitization trend.



Market Restraining Factors



High Product Costs and low penetration



High costs associated with these treatments would pose a serious challenge to the market players. The cost of the treatment is determined by a variety of factors, including the competence and qualifications of the person doing the process, the type of method employed, and the amount of time and effort required for the procedure or therapy. In addition, because of the non-permanent nature of these materials, the person may need to undergo further aesthetic procedures. As a result, the individual’s financial burden grows, and they may choose not to undergo these treatments. In addition, many individuals choose to avoid these injections due to the comparatively low cost of alternative skincare products.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mesotherapy and Micro-needle. In 2021, the mesotherapy segment collected the largest revenue share of the Skin Boosters Market. This is because mesotherapy is a safer alternative to micro-needling and can produce effective effects since the needles penetrate deeper into the skin in mesotherapy treatments than in micro-needling. With mesotherapy treatments, practitioners can choose which products to inject into the skin based on the skin condition they’re addressing, such as pigmentation, hydration, or texture improvement.



Gender Outlook



Based on Gender, the market is segmented into Female and Male. The Male segment garnered a significant revenue share of the Skin Boosters Market in 2020. This is because of the growing influence of social media and the need to seem flawless on social platforms, the male population is shifting toward natural aesthetic treatments. According to CNBC News, males are increasingly wishing to combat ageism in the workplace, which has become a prominent trend. Moreover, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there has been a roughly 20.0 percent increase in men seeking aesthetic procedures, including surgery, laser treatments, and injectables.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into MedSpa and Dermatology Clinics. In 2021, the MedSpa segment acquired the biggest revenue share of the Skin Boosters Market. This is because Medspa offers aesthetic treatments under the supervision of a licensed medical professional. In addition, Medspa presently employs cutting-edge technology and equipment to deliver clinical treatments that are in line with current medical practices. Moreover, the millennial generation is currently the most popular target demographic for skin booster treatments.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region collected a significant revenue share of the overall Skin Boosters Market in 2020. China, India, and Thailand are among the countries that support the region. In these developing countries, a growing emphasis on physical appearance is projected to drive demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Moreover, aesthetic operations have long been popular in Asian countries. Some of the key trends of the regional market are cost-effective and high-quality therapy, increased disposable income, and a high incidence rate of skin disorders such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, Teoxane SA, Laboratories Filorga Cosmétiques (Colgate-Palmolive Company), IBSA Institut Biochimique SA, Allergan PLC (AbbVie), Galderma S.A., and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.



Strategies deployed in Skin Boosters Market



Feb-2021: Galderma received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Restylane Defyne for increasing and correcting mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21. Restylane Defyne is the first and only chin filler to exhibit results in a diverse group of people, including people of all skin types, men, and those over the age of 52.



Apr-2020: Galderma got three new approvals from the National Medical Products Administration of China, NMPA, with Restylane Vital, Restylane Lidocaine, and Restylane Lyft Lidocaine, further expanding its Restylane offerings in China. Following the approval, the company would provide Skinboosters and Restylane Lidocaine, and Restylane Lyft Lidocaine in China. Moreover, the clearance of Restylane Vital is the first in China for an imported class III medical device product to enhance skin appearance.



Apr-2019: Merz introduced Belotero Revive, a dermal filler product containing a unique combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol. The new product is developed to enhance hydration, elasticity, and firmness of the skin and to eliminate the appearance of fine lines. Through this product launch, the company would offer physicians a new dermal injectable that can be utilized for early intervention as well as beautification; to assist fulfills the unique needs of individual patients.



Oct-2018: Teoxane unveiled a sterile RHA topical skin booster. The RHA topical skin booster is a cross-linked resilient hyaluronic acid (RHA) gel that can be used in between micro-needling and fractional laser skin rejuvenation operations. Moreover, this product strengthens the dermis and delivers significant antioxidant protection, leaving the skin on the face, neck, and décolleté looking naturally more radiant and bright.



Jan-2018: Galderma rolled out Restylane Skinboosters Vital and Vital Light. These new Restylane Skinboosters would assist to manage the telltale signs of aging by enhancing the appearance, smoothness, and elasticity of the skin.



Dec-2017: Colgate-Palmolive took over EltaMC and PCA skincare brands, two of the fastest-growing brands in professional skincare. Following the acquisition, the company would enter into the highly growing segment while also expanding its wider global personal care offerings.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Mesotherapy



• Micro-needle



By Gender



• Female



• Male



By End User



• MedSpa



• Dermatology Clinics



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited



• Teoxane SA



• Laboratories Filorga Cosmétiques (Colgate-Palmolive Company)



• IBSA Institut Biochimique SA



• Allergan PLC (AbbVie)



• Galderma S.A.



• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249529/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________