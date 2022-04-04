New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Servo Press Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Industry, By Capacity, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249528/?utm_source=GNW

Servo presses use high-performance servo motors to give a faster sliding rate than traditional hydraulic presses during the shaping process.



The usage of metals has expanded dramatically as a result of increased industrialisation, making room for servo presses, which are widely employed in metal forming processes. Vehicle emissions laws are becoming more stringent, creating a need for fuel-efficient and light-weight automobiles.



Thus, the employment of servo presses has been spurred by the necessity to reduce the weight of big automobile components like door panels, dashboard bodies, and other body components. Furthermore, as the average person’s spending power has risen, so has demand for technological devices. The usage of servo presses in industrial facilities is increasing as a result of this growth in demand.



In a servo press, the ram is moved by a lead screw and nut rather than a cylinder. A belt connects the servomotor to the lead screw. The belt pushes the lead screw to spin while the motor drive shaft revolves. The nut within the cylinder slides along on the guide groove while the lead screw rotates. A servo motor’s driveshaft may rotate clockwise or counterclockwise, unlike traditional electric motors. This regulates the lead screw’s spinning direction, and hence the ram’s pushing and withdrawing. A video of how a press works may be found below.



PulPac and SEYI, for example, will join forces in March 2021. SEYI’s patented servo pressing technologies, with their unrivalled efficiency and production speed, will be combined with the Dry Molded Fiber process in this cooperation. The Dry Molded Fiber-presses would be suited for food-grade manufacturing and will be modified for packaging.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The new coronavirus has swiftly spread throughout several nations and regions, wreaking havoc on people’s lives and the community as a whole. It started as a human health issue and has now evolved into a major danger to global trade, economics, and finance. Due to the shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 epidemic, several items in the servo press industry have been suspended. Furthermore, when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the number of COVID-19 infections is projected to decline in the near future. As a result, servo press firms have been able to restart at full capacity.



With the beginning of 2022, the servo press market is anticipated to get recovered. Following the drop in COVID-19 infection cases, equipment and machinery manufacturers would focus on protecting their employees, processes, and supply networks in order to respond to urgent situations and build new working procedures.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing demand from automotive sector



As the automobile industry recognises the advantages of the new technology, it is one of the key drivers of increased demand for servo presses. End-users have been forced to shift to servo presses by the advancement of high-strength steels and advanced materials, as well as the necessity of producing parts that meet shape and tolerance specifications in the automotive and other sectors, that are major factors fueling the digital servo press market.



Rising adoption of servo presses in the electrical and electronics sector



Consumer electronics manufacturers utilise high or low force presses depending on the application in the electrical and electronics industry. They’re mostly utilised to attach connectors with high-volume compliant pins to PCBs. In this business, the utilisation of servo presses is predicted to skyrocket. The electrical and electronics end use category is expected to grow at a high rate of value CAGR, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 500 million by the end of the assessment year (2025). This category is predicted to contribute significantly to the overall market’s growth.



Market Restraining Factors:



High start-up costs and a scarcity of experienced personnel



The high initial cost and demand of qualified specialists for the production process are two main obstacles limiting the growth of the digital servo press industry. Due to its flexibility in controllability, speed, and simplicity in design, the digital servo press is gaining momentum in the market for its ability to complete jobs with efficiency and precision. To sustain productivity in the machine process, however, trained humans are essential for their operations.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Types, the Servo Press Market is categorized into Crank and Screw. During the year 2020, the Crank sector gained a considerable revenue share in the Servo Press Market. For ball screw presses, servo-driven crank presses are a cost-effective solution. The high-torque servo motor in the servo crank press may be directly connected to the driveshaft. It’s extremely similar to a regular mechanical press, with the exception that it doesn’t have a flywheel or a clutch. It uses two connecting rods to boost power for heavy-duty applications.



Industry Outlook



The Servo Press Market is segmented by Industry into Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, and Others. During 2020, the Electrical and Electronics category had the most potential revenue share in the Servo Press Market. Consumer electronics manufacturers utilise high or low force presses depending on the application in the electrical and electronics industry. They’re mostly utilised to attach connectors with high-volume compliant pins to PCBs.



Capacity Outlook



On the basis of Capacity, the Servo Press Market is segmented into Below 200 T, 201-500 T, and Above 500 T. In 2020, the 201-500 T category accounted for a considerable revenue portion of the entire market. The global market for more than 200 T digital servo presses is being aided by the growing need for lightweight cars. Light vehicle manufacturing is expected to grow by 3.6 percent globally in 2016. While the car originated in central Europe, Asia has emerged as the most appealing market for passenger vehicle manufacturing.



Regional Outlook



The Servo Press Market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, Asia Pacific will be the leading region in the global Servo Press Market. Rapid urbanisation has led from the expansion in population in the Asia-Pacific area and the constant growth of economies like india, China, Mexico, and Bangladesh, which is predicted to enhance industrial development and, in turn, raise demand for servo presses. Because of the tremendous expansion of the automobile sector in nations like China and India, Asia-Pacific is developing as a significant automotive centre.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Komatsu Ltd., Nidec Corporation, SIMPAC, Inc., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, ANDRITZ Group (Schuler Group GmbH), TOX PRESSOTECHNIK GmbH & Co.KG, Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., and Promess, Incorporated.



Strategies Deployed in Servo Press Market



Jan-2022: TOX PRESSOTECHNIK introduced the TOX ElectricDrive Core system, a smart production combined with new servo-electrical drives with the module. The solution provides plug and plays feature adapted to new processes in a few clicks.



Aug-2021: Promess launched FlexIQ, a high-mix assembly environment combined with servo drive, force, position sensing, and controller electronics. This product provides the flexibility to assemble the production of part model variations in hundreds of small batches accurately.



Dec-2020: SIMPAC introduced gap frame CX Series, wherein its IIOT technology is designed to boost up small part production of the automotive, appliance, and other general industries. Through this launch, the company aimed to be the leading manufacturer of various general stamping applications in the gap frame press industry.



Apr-2019: Nidec took over Roboteq, a developer of products and technologies that allow large volume OEMs and enthusiasts alike to build innovative motion systems. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to deliver ULV drivers and servo motors, and precision gearbox offerings to its AGV consumers.



