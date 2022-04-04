English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 March to Friday 1 April:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 45,920 938,443,598 28 March 2022 210 20,550.3800 4,315,580 29 March 2022 230 20,069.2600 4,615,930 30 March 2022 254 19,831.9700 5,037,320 31 March 2022 258 19,965.9700 5,151,220 1 April 2022 250 19,715.7200 4,928,930 Total 28 March - 1 April 1,202 24,048,980 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S April 1, 2022* 1,274 20,007.4711 25,489,518 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,396 987,982,096 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,396 987,982,096 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 268,716 5,838,819,686 28 March 2022 1,055 21,232.7400 22,400,541 29 March 2022 1,155 20,685.8800 23,892,191 30 March 2022 1,276 20,431.9200 26,071,130 31 March 2022 1,296 20,527.3900 26,603,497 1 April 2022 1,256 20,380.9200 25,598,436 Total 28 March - 1 April 6,038 124,565,795 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S April 1, 2022* 3,865 20,630.3072 79,736,137 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 278,619 6,043,121,618 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 278,619 6,043,121,618

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 149,237 A shares and 707,458 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tlf. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

