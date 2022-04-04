Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 March to Friday 1 April:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|45,920
|938,443,598
|28 March 2022
|210
|20,550.3800
|4,315,580
|29 March 2022
|230
|20,069.2600
|4,615,930
|30 March 2022
|254
|19,831.9700
|5,037,320
|31 March 2022
|258
|19,965.9700
|5,151,220
|1 April 2022
|250
|19,715.7200
|4,928,930
|Total 28 March - 1 April
|1,202
|24,048,980
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S April 1, 2022*
|1,274
|20,007.4711
|25,489,518
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|48,396
|987,982,096
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|48,396
|987,982,096
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|268,716
|5,838,819,686
|28 March 2022
|1,055
|21,232.7400
|22,400,541
|29 March 2022
|1,155
|20,685.8800
|23,892,191
|30 March 2022
|1,276
|20,431.9200
|26,071,130
|31 March 2022
|1,296
|20,527.3900
|26,603,497
|1 April 2022
|1,256
|20,380.9200
|25,598,436
|Total 28 March - 1 April
|6,038
|124,565,795
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S April 1, 2022*
|3,865
|20,630.3072
|79,736,137
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|278,619
|6,043,121,618
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|278,619
|6,043,121,618
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 149,237 A shares and 707,458 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tlf. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
