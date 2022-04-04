Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 March to Friday 1 April:       
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)45,920 938,443,598
28 March 202221020,550.38004,315,580
29 March 202223020,069.26004,615,930
30 March 202225419,831.97005,037,320
31 March 202225819,965.97005,151,220
1 April 202225019,715.72004,928,930
Total 28 March - 1 April1,202 24,048,980
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S April 1, 2022*1,27420,007.471125,489,518
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)48,396 987,982,096
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)48,396 987,982,096
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)268,716 5,838,819,686
28 March 20221,05521,232.740022,400,541
29 March 20221,15520,685.880023,892,191
30 March 20221,27620,431.920026,071,130
31 March 20221,29620,527.390026,603,497
1 April 20221,25620,380.920025,598,436
Total 28 March - 1 April6,038 124,565,795
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S April 1, 2022*3,86520,630.307279,736,137
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)278,619 6,043,121,618
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)278,619 6,043,121,618

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 149,237 A shares and 707,458 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tlf. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 13 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 13