Worldwide Electric Vehicle Market 2022-2030: Featuring Ampere Vehicles, Chevrolet Motor Company, Daimler and Toyota Among Others

The report incorporates the study of the global electric vehicle market that focuses on the type of electric vehicles and alternative fuels used in different vehicles. An electric vehicle functions on electricity and does not use conventional fuels, such as gasoline or diesel, as its power source. The chemical energy of alternative fuel is converted into kinetic energy in the engine to propel the vehicle. Moreover, the usage of alternative fuel and electricity in these vehicles leads to zero emissions, making them ecofriendly. The advent of electric vehicles is a paradigm shift in the modern world. Automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles due to the increase in vehicle emission regulations.



Factors such as an increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission vehicles, stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission along with a reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries and increasing fuel costs supplement the growth of the electric vehicle market. Moreover, factors such as lack of charging infrastructure, high manufacturing cost and range anxiety & serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the electric vehicle market. However, technological advancements, proactive government initiatives and the development of self-driving electric vehicle technology provide opportunities for the growing electric vehicle market.



The global electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, vehicle class, top speed, vehicle drive type, and region. By type, it is divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). By vehicle type, it is classified into tw-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. By vehicle class, it is classified into mid-priced and luxury class.

Based on top speed the global electric vehicle market is segmented into less than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and more than 125 MPH. By vehicle drive type, the market is segmented into front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. By region, the market is analyzed across North, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles

Stringent government rules and regulations towards vehicle emission

Reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries

Increasing fuel costs

Restraints

Lack of charging infrastructure

High manufacturing cost

Range anxiety and serviceability

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Proactive government initiatives

Development of self-driving electric vehicle technology

Indian Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market

Drivers

Rising Number of Initiatives and Investments Undertaken by Government Along With Private Players

Increasing Adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles Across the Country

Challenges

Recent Developments in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market in India

List of EV Infrastructure Providers in India

Is the Indian market consolidated or fragmented?

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type

Tw-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Vehicle Class

Mid-Priced

Luxury

By Top Speed

Less Than 100 MPH

100 to 125 MPH

More Than 125 MP

By Vehicle Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

The Netherlands

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

















