Insights on the Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Global Market to 2030 - Upsurge in Demand for MONP-Based Sensors and MONPs for Biomedical Applications

The global metal oxide nanoparticles market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Metal oxide nanoparticles (MONPs) are nanoparticles of metal oxides such as titanium, aluminum, zinc, magnesium, cerium, and copper. Their particle size ranges from 1 and 100 nanometers (nm), although higher sizes are also available in the market. MONPs exhibit electrical, optical, magnetic, and catalytic properties. Currently, MONPs have found a variety of applications in a myriad of end-use industries, including electronics, automotive, energy, cosmetics, healthcare, and coatings.



The growth of the global metal oxide nanoparticles is driven by a surge in demand for MONP-based sensors and biosensing materials that increase the usage of nanoparticles of TiO2 and ZnO. Moreover, the installation of gas sensors based on MONP are employed in the detection of gaseous contaminates and leakages, which notably contribute toward the market growth. In addition, metal oxide nanoparticles are being developed for biomedical and biosensing applications. Treatments such as cancer therapy and dentistry can be enhanced by the use of MONPs. Its unique properties are well suited to create a wide range of biomedical applications. Hence, as biomedical research gains more importance, more research focused on incorporating MONPs is expected. Another key driver for the global metal oxide nanoparticles market is the global electronics industry that uses MONPs for sensors, antennas, integrated circuits, and solar panels.



On the contrary, the harmful effects of metal oxide nanoparticles on human health could be a major hindrance to the global metal oxide nanoparticles market growth. All types of nanoparticles have been shown to accumulate in sensitive organs such as the heart and kidney due to inhalation or accidental ingestion and skin contact. The increasing production and use of nanoparticles result in higher exposure to humans and the environment, thus raising issues of toxicity. However, producing MONPs using a greener approach are considered to be safe and easily available. In green synthesis, nanoparticles are extracted from fungi, algae, and bacteria. An alternative synthesis method will result in more production and product differentiation. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the global metal oxide nanoparticles market.



The global metal oxide nanoparticles market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the global metal oxide nanoparticles market is categorized into aluminum oxide, titanium dioxide, copper oxide, magnesium oxide, zinc oxide, and others. By end-use industry, it is segregated into optics & electronics, healthcare, automotive, construction, ceramic & glass, personal care, paints & coatings, and others. Region wise, the global metal oxide nanoparticles market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for MONP-based sensors

Rise in demand for MONPs for biomedical applications

Increase in demand from the electronics industry

Restraint

Hazardous nature of MONPs

Opportunity

Green approach to synthesizing MONPs

