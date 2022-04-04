New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scaffolding Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249525/?utm_source=GNW

Scaffolding materials were required as a result. Scaffold materials are most commonly used in cultural events and activities relating to media and entertainment for specialized reasons. Multiple parameters influence the choice of scaffold materials used in the production of different scaffolding products.



Construction is among the most dangerous sectors, with a high rate of work-related injuries and deaths. The usage of scaffolds, which is frequently ascribed to falls from height, is an unique concern for occupational hazards in the construction sector. Assessing the risk levels for various building phases on scaffolding, with diverse job trades, is critical in order to avoid fall incidents.



End consumers are prepared to spend a higher price for scaffold items that work well. Over the projection period, lightweight suspended scaffoldings will acquire substantial traction. These scaffoldings will see a rise in their ability to drastically boost suspended scaffolding production, improve transportation efficiency, and shorten installation time. Due to characteristics such as cost effectiveness and ease of installation, two point suspended scaffoldings would witness continuous expansion and will continue to be the most chosen by end users.



The scaffolding industry has seen a significant increase in the number of competitors supplying components to improve scaffold performance. For years, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set standards for preplanning, training, and component and design selection. Flexible structures have been made possible because to the usage of sophisticated manufacturing methods. The panorama of the scaffolding sector has been enriched by the expanding number of qualified individuals.



Impact of COVID 19



The COVID-19 epidemic has caused damage on the worldwide economy. The construction sector is now dealing with labor shortages, financial pressures, and supply chain issues as a result of the epidemic. This has had a big influence on rental construction services including scaffolding, roofing, and interior finishing goods like carpets, acoustic panels, and fire alarm systems. Furthermore, the construction sector is heavily reliant on China for practically all materials and equipment, and any disruption will have an impact on the transportation and delivery of basic structures by construction firms and architects. The following two years will be crucial in regulating the predicted supply chain delays as well as the worldwide impact on the building sector and the world economy.



Market Growth Factors:



Infrastructure Developments are expanding across the geographies



Infrastructure development will be substantial in several places throughout the projection timeframe. The enormous expansion in infrastructure building, both residential and non-residential, will provide lots of opportunity for the scaffolding sector to expand. The covid 19 has had a negative impact on the market. The building business is providing less prospects for market expansion. Nevertheless, the government’s new measures to upgrade a company’s infrastructure may create more market growth chances. The worldwide market is likewise undergoing extraordinary changes. The utilisation of high-end materials and supporting structures is a relatively new trend in the industry. As a result of these advancements, the total market will have additional opportunities.



The Residential Sector is driving demand



The worldwide scaffolding market is growing due to increased investment in the housing industry and rising construction spending in nations such as the United States, Japan, India, and others. Furthermore, rising urbanisation and population growth are predicted to boost demand for scaffolding systems for renovations, new construction, and a variety of other applications, propelling the global scaffolding market forward. In Mexico, for example, urbanisation increased from 79.87 percent in 2017 to 80.73 percent by 2020. Scaffolding allows builders to effortlessly transfer supplies to the top of a building’s construction. The scaffolding serves as a stair-like framework to support the whole construction project.



Market Restraining Factors:



Raw Material Price Fluctuation



Raw material prices fluctuate a lot in the scaffolding industry. Wood, steel, and aluminium goods are used to construct the scaffold. The cost of these items might fluctuate a lot. Price changes in cement, sand, and other construction supplies can also have an impact on overall growth. Price changes are a key stumbling block since they might affect Market Revenue. Market discrepancies can be caused by fluctuating revenue. The price changes in building materials are expected to be significant in the projection year. This problem has the potential to slow the market’s overall growth pace.



Material Outlook



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Steel, Aluminum and Wood. During the projected period, the aluminum scaffolding sector is predicted to develop at the fastest rate. Aluminum is lighter than steel and is used in large quantities as scaffolding which can be physically lifted and installed. Furthermore, aluminum scaffolding may be constructed faster than steel scaffolding, lowering labour costs. Wooden poles and bamboo are often employed in underdeveloped nations with high labour costs. Bamboo scaffolding is widely used in Asia Pacific, and it is valued for its sturdiness, flexibility, and environmental friendliness.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Supported, Suspended and Rolling. In terms of revenue, the supported scaffolding segment led the market in 2020. Supported scaffolds are made up with one or more platforms that are held in place by rigid, load-bearing components such poles, legs, frames, and outriggers.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial. The residential building sector’s demand is a major driver of the industry. Scaffolding is continuously in demand in the infrastructure industry. Scaffolding is also required in the new series of high rail projects. High trail construction is widely recognised in the Asia Pacific area.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to scaffolding market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, as infrastructure development activity and building & construction keeps growing throughout the world, the scaffold materials market is likely to be a significant driver. Scaffold materials have seen a significant increase in use in recent years, particularly in Asia Pacific’s high-growth area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PERI Group, ADTO Group, Altrad Group, Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC), LLC, ULMA C y E, S. Coop., MJ-Gerüst GmbH, Changli Xingminweiye Architecture Equipment Limited Corporation, and Waco Scaffolding and Equipment Company.



Strategies Deployed in Scaffolding Market



Oct-2021: BrandSafway entered into an agreement to acquire Gerüstbau Muehlhan, based in Hamburg. From this acquisition, the company aimed to enhance its foothold in Germany as well as diversify and expand in other end markets including renewable energy, commercial, and shipbuilding sectors through leveraging Gerüstbau Muehlhan’s expertise in customer service and strong reputation in safety.



Oct-2019: Layher introduced an Aluminium FlexBeam in the UK market. The revolutionary beam features 3-7m in length and is seven times more powerful than a 450-steel beam, developed for leverage with surface scaffolds that are upright or suspended.



Jan-2019: BrandSafway completed the acquisition of Lyndon Scaffolding. From this acquisition, the company aimed to extend its overall footprints mainly in its service solutions in significant cities of the U.K. as well as accelerate growth.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Material



• Steel



• Aluminum and



• Wood



By Type



• Supported



• Suspended and



• Rolling



By End User



• Residential



• Commercial



• Industrial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• PERI Group



• ADTO Group



• Altrad Group



• Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC), LLC



• ULMA C y E, S. Coop.



• MJ-Gerüst GmbH



• Changli Xingminweiye Architecture Equipment Limited Corporation



• Waco Scaffolding and Equipment Company



• Brand Industrial Services, Inc.



• Wilhelm Layher Gmbh & Co Kg



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

