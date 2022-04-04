Worldwide Events Industry Market (2022-2028): Featuring Leading Players Anschutz Entertainment Group, Clarion Events Ltd, StubHub and Riviera Events

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Events Industry by Type, Revenue Source, Organizer and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The events industry size was valued at $1,135.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,552.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Events refer to the public gathering of populace at a determined time and place for a purpose. The purpose of staging an event can be an increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes. The most popular events include conferences & exhibitions, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launches. The key stakeholders within the events industry are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.



The growth of the global events industry is majorly driven by an upsurge in the frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events. Furthermore, the deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry's growth. Moreover, customarily held multi-dimensional events act as a key driver of the global events industry. In addition, sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Coca Cola, and others for a major global three-day festival as well as a small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the market growth. Nevertheless, the introduction of new media platforms and distribution methods further offers scope for giants to interact and organize events involving artists, performers, speakers, and business coaches. However, higher market entry costs and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry.



The events industry is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into music concerts, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminars, and others. On the basis of revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sales, sponsorship, and others. As per organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. By age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21-40years, and above 40 years.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2021 and 2028.

Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2021 and 2028, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities

Companies Mentioned

Access Destination Services

BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS)

ATPI Ltd.

Riviera Events

Entertaining Asia

Live Nation Worldwide Inc.

StubHub

Anschutz Entertainment Group

Pollstar

Cvent Inc.

Capita Plc.

Reed Exhibitions

Questex LLC

Outback Concerts

The Freeman Company

Penguins Limited

CL Events

Seven Events Ltd.

Clarion Events Ltd

Versatile Event Management

KEY SEGMENTS

By Type

Music Concert

Festivals

Sports

Exhibitions and Conferences

Corporate Events and Seminars

Other

By Revenue Source

Ticket Sale

Sponsorship

Other

By Organizer

Corporate

Sports

Education

Entertainment

Other

By Age Group

Below 20 Years

21-40 Years

Above 40 Year

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Poland

Czechia

Hungary

Romania

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Singapore

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Egypt

Nigeria

Colombia

Chile

Israel

Rest of LAMEA



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.1.2. Top Impacting Factor

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the events industry

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in sponsorship for events

3.3.1.2. Rise in interest among youth in entrepreneur & business seminars

3.3.1.3. Rise in disposable income

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High operational cost involved in organizing events

3.3.2.2. Entry barriers due to the presence of existing giant players

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Technological advancements

3.4. Impact of Covid-19

3.4.1. Multiple Scenario

3.5. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.6. Expenditure Analysis

3.7. Global Entertainment Virtual Events Market

3.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 4: EVENTS INDUSTRY, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Music concert

4.3. Festivals

4.4. Sports

4.5. Exhibitions & Conferences

4.6. Corporate events & seminar

4.7. Others

CHAPTER 5: EVENTS INDUSTRY, BY REVENUE SOURCE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Ticket sale

5.3. Sponsorship

5.4. Others

CHAPTER 6: EVENTS INDUSTRY, BY ORGANIZER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Corporate

6.3. Sports

6.4. Education

6.5. Entertainment

6.6. Others

CHAPTER 7: EVENTS INDUSTRY, BY AGE GROUP

7.1. Overview

7.2. Below 20 years

7.4. Above 40 years

CHAPTER 8: EVENTS INDUSTRY, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product mapping

9.4. Competitive dashboard

9.5. Competitive heat map

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES







