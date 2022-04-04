Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market 2021-2030: Featuring Key Players - ABB, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market by Component, Control and Safety System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automation in combined heat and power market size was valued at $12.53 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Combined heat and power (CHP) automation plays a significant role in energy management which include optimal coordination of turbines & boilers in order to minimalize production costs while maintaining environmental compliance. The automation system in a CHP plant covers the entire process, including the turbine island, boiler island, fuel handling, balance of plant, and auxiliary processes.



Growth of the global automation in combined heat and power market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as emphasis on industrial automation & optimum utilization of resources, and adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments. In addition, emergence of the concept of connected enterprises boosts the overall market growth. However, lack of awareness among small scale industries acts as a major restraint for the global automation in the combined heat and power industry. On the contrary, a surge in demand from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automation in combined heat and power market.



The global automation in combined heat and power market is segmented on the basis of components, control and safety system, and region. By component, the market is classified into sensors, controllers, switches & relays, drives, and others. Depending on control and safety system, it is categorized into distributed control system, supervisory control & data acquisition system, systems instrumented systems, programmable logic controller, and human machine interface.



Companies Mentioned

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Valmet

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automation in combined heat and power market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current automation in the combined heat and power market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the automation in the combined heat and power market share of key vendors.

The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives and Supportive Policies

Surge in adoption of industry 4.0 and enabling technologies industries

Restraint

High initial investment

Opportunities

Increased demand for safety compliance automation solutions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Drives

Other

By Control and Safety System

Distributed control system (DCS)

Supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA)

Systems instrumented systems (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human machine interface (HMI)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa













For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv82uo

Attachment