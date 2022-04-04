New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249520/?utm_source=GNW

Mattress firmness is closely linked to pressure alleviation, and most sleepers prefer models with some contouring. It also helps to decrease force around typical contact points like the shoulders and hips as the comfort system conforms to the body’s curves.



A pressure mattress is designed to help people with pressure sores feel more comfortable. The mattress provides a lot of support for the head and body, which helps to ease pressure points. Pressure relief mattresses are different from conventional mattresses because they include specially engineered air pockets that relieve pressure on the body’s primary pressure points.



Pressure alleviation is frequently associated with cushioning, but it also includes a higher level of spinal support. Tension in crucial areas, such as the lower back, can be caused by a mattress that is unable to keep the spine on a plane level. The comfort system, as well as the support core, is the two main parts of most mattresses.



The closest layer to the sleeper is the comfort system, which consists of one or multiple layers meant to cushion the body. Firmer materials are often used in the support core to create a sturdy platform and encourage spinal alignment. Comfort systems that are thicker tend to contour more deeply. Memory foam, latex, polyfoam, and micro coils are all common materials for comfort layers. Pressure ulcers are localized skin injuries that may or may not impact the underlying tissue. Decubitus ulcers, pressure sores, bedsores, and pressure injuries are all names for pressure ulcers. Ulcers are treated with a variety of support devices to reduce or relieve pressure. Mattresses are one of the most commonly used supports among them. These mattresses are classified according to the materials they include, the theory they operate on, such as active, reactive, or hybrid, and whether they are powered or non-powered.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak caused a severe harm to the world in terms of both, economy, and healthcare. During the pandemic, the healthcare infrastructure of numerous countries significantly failed in the diagnosis of their citizens. Supply chains across the world were severely disrupted, due to which, many businesses faced a significant downfall. However, the demand for pressure relief mattresses surged as a result of an increased number of hospitalizations.



Along with the increased utilization across the healthcare sector, pressure relief mattresses were also significantly utilized by people that were home isolated due to the infection. Additionally, due to the stringent guidelines that were imposed by the government in order to regulate the spread of the COVID-19, the preferences of people also shifted from luxury goods to essential goods.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing geriatric population



Pressure points related problems are usually occurring in the elderly age of people. Immobility in people correspondingly increases with their age. When people spend most of their time sitting or lying, it encourages more stress on their pressure points. In addition, tiredness is a very common problem that most of people in their elderly age are suffering from. With increasing age, bedtime of people also decreases due to uncomfortable mattresses. In response of decreased bedtime, tendencies of disorders, like depression and memory loss, increase.



Rising adoption among athletes



Adequate sleep is an important part of the daily schedule of an athlete. In order to deliver seamless performance in their particular sports event, athletes are supposed to take enough rest. In addition, athletes who don’t sleep enough, have more tendencies of getting injured. Moreover, inadequate sleep also impacts the concentration level of athletes due to which, they are more likely to suffer a lack of focus amid the event. Therefore, to prevent all these potential hindrances in between the sports event, proper sleep is required.



These factors are encouraging the broad adoption of pressure relief mattresses among athletes. Attributes such as firmness, thickness, motion isolation, and sustainability of the product are majorly allowing athletes to unlock an excellent sleeping experience.



Market Restraining Factors:



An increasing number of drugs and therapies for enhanced sleep



The adoption of new and advanced technologies and treatment methods is continuously increasing nowadays. Access of people to various kinds of treatment for a variety of diseases is also increasing. Moreover, the advent of new treatment techniques, such as combination therapy and drugs, is leading people to live a more comfortable lifestyle. Also, the number of therapies and medications, in order to diagnose sleeping disorders, is also rising. Healthcare practitioners are determined to offer better quality lifestyle to people. Due to this, people are now more inclined toward receiving sleep therapy and consuming medicines instead of using products that facilitate sleep.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Indirect Sales and Direct Sales. In 2020, the direct sales segment garnered a significant revenue share of the pressure relief mattress market. The increasing growth of this distribution channel is owing to the fact that direct sales eliminate any third-party interruption between the buyer and seller. In addition, this distribution channel allows the manufacturer to offer aftersales assistance to the customer which helps them to enhance their business relation.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Air-filled Mattress, Solid-filled Mattress, and Fluid-filled Mattress. In 2020, the Air-filled mattress segment acquired the largest revenue share of the pressure relief mattress market. The growth of the market is owing to the rising number of patients with grade 3 and grade 4 ulcers. The issue of pressure injuries has been addressed significantly by governments around the world, and they are attempting to keep up with the quality of hospitals due to which, air-filled Mattresses are widely being employed in numerous hospitals around the world.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific procured a significant revenue share of the pressure relief mattress market and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period. This region comprises a rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, as well as increasing spending potential. Due to this, the hospitals and clinics across this region are more capable of adopting the latest technologies for offering better healthcare to their citizens. Therefore, the healthcare sector of this region is showcasing a considerable demand for these mattresses.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include EHOB, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare), APEX Medical Corporation, Talley Group Ltd. (Direct Healthcare Group), Benmor Medical Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Arjo AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter International, Inc.), and Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.)



Strategies Deployed in Pressure Relief Mattress Market



May-2021: Invacare rolled out InvaSoft Hybrid, an advanced, state-of-the-art, non-powered support surface. The new product aimed to cure pressure injury management-related issues such as reduction of shear and friction, microclimate management, and pressure redistribution. Moreover, the new InvaSoft Hybrid is also tested and proven by German healthcare test-house in Berlin Cert.



Apr-2019: Arjo teamed up with Kindred Healthcare, a long-term acute care and rehabilitation hospitals operators based in Louisville. Under this collaboration, Arjo would enhance Kindred Healthcare’s quality of care, the efficiency of services, and patient outcomes. Moreover, Arjo would provide clinical services, medical beds, and training to key personnel, at Kindred facilities. Further, this collaboration would expand Arjo’s portfolio of comprehensive service, and growth tendencies for other solutions of the company.



Nov-2018: Hill-Rom partnered with Select Medical, a Pennsylvania-based healthcare company. Following this partnership, the companies launched Flexi by Pure Air, an advanced crossover mattress. In addition, the new product would prevent the occurrence of pressure ulcers. Moreover, the product would complement the combined vision of companies to bring evolution across the healthcare sector.



Jul-2017: Apex Medical acquired NEXUS DMS, a leader in providing specialist healthcare profiling beds across the UK. This acquisition would strengthen the position of Apex Medical across the UK. In addition, this acquisition would unlock the capabilities of Apex Medical in providing a broader line of specialist products, as well as enhance the service portfolio of the company.



Jan-2017: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare took over Sidhil Group, a UK-based vendor of healthcare products. The acquisition aimed to strengthen the company’s offerings with the addition of Sidhil Group’s 130 years’ expertise in healthcare manufacturing, along with its worldwide reach. In addition, this acquisition would allow the company to penetrate the home care and long-term care market, and enable it to reach more hospitals while expanding its value chain and geographical footprint.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Indirect Sales



• Direct Sales



By Type



• Air-filled Mattress



• Solid-filled Mattress



• Fluid-filled Mattress



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• EHOB, Inc.



• Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)



• APEX Medical Corporation



• Talley Group Ltd. (Direct Healthcare Group)



• Benmor Medical Ltd.



• Invacare Corporation



• Stryker Corporation



• Arjo AB



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter International, Inc.)



• Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.)



