Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2022

The global forest products trucking market is expected to grow from $177.57 billion in 2021 to $193.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market is expected to grow to $257.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.



The forest products trucking market consists of sales of forest products trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of forest products. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of forest products trucking market covered in this report are log transport and chip transport.Log transport involves the transport of logs from the forests to the mills by companies involved in the transportation of logs.



The market covered in this report is segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, and light trucks and by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the forest products trucking market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the forest products trucking market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in demand for wood-based raw materials drives the demand for the forest products trucking market.Wood is the raw material for pulp and paper, wood-based panels, and many chemical products.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Annual Market Review 2019-2020, the total consumption of round wood logs for industrial use and fuel in the UNECE region was estimated to be 1.4 billion m3 in 2019. Also, in the Russian Federation, the number of the construction of wooden houses increase by 30% in 2020. The rise in demand for wooden raw materials boosted the demand for trucking forest products and positively affected the forest products trucking market.



The shortage of truck drivers is a major challenge in the forest products trucking market.According to the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) USA estimates, there is a shortage of 50,000 truck drivers and this is expected to increase to 174,000 by 2026.



Moreover, according to an article in the Canadian Press, due to the shortage of truck drivers, Weyerhaeuser, an American timberland company, lost $10 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter.By 2024, the average age of truck drivers is expected to be 50, the shortage is expected to be between 38,000 and 48,000, and more than 10,000 trucker drivers retire every year.



Therefore, the shortage of truck drivers is expected to limit the growth of the forest products trucking market.



In July 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation, a USA-based trucking company acquired AAA Cooper for $1.3 billion. Through this acquisition, Knight-Swift will expand its freight handling and geographic capabilities. AAA Cooper Transportation is a US-based trucking company operating in the transportation of woods.



The countries covered in the forest products trucking market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

