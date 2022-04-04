New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250359/?utm_source=GNW

The global deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market is expected to grow from $490.34 billion in 2021 to $518.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The market is expected to grow to $628.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.



The deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market consists of sales of the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation of passengers and cargo using watercraft, such as ships, barges, and boats.



The main types in the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market are deep-sea transport and coastal and great lakes transport.Deep-sea transport refers to the maritime transport of goods on intercontinental routes, crossing oceans as opposed to short sea shipping through relatively short distances.



The market is also segmented by application into onshore and offshore.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Water transportation service companies are increasingly using sensor technologies to enable monitoring of remote locations of ships.A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment.



The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any one of several other environmental phenomena present in the ship.Sensors in remote locations of ships collect data autonomously and relay the data to the control room in real-time.



The data captured by the sensor allows ship owners to improve the overall maintenance cycle of visits, including condition monitoring and condition-based monitoring. For instance, NoraSens and Silicon Radar are some of the company’s manufacturing sensors for ships.



The countries covered in the deep sea, coastal, and great lakes transportation market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

