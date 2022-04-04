Insights on the Shunt Reactor Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Siemens, Fuji Electric and Nissin Electric Among Others

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shunt Reactor Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shunt reactor market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.105 billion by 2026, increasing from US$2.354 billion in 2019. A shunt reactor is a piece of electrical equipment used in high voltage power transmission systems to stabilize the voltage during load variations. It is similar to a power transformer, but it has only one winding per phase as compared to a power transformer. In other words, shunt reactors are used to increase the power and energy system efficiency as it absorbs & compensate the reactive power in cables and long high voltage transmission lines.



Market Drivers

As nations continue to progress, the power sector becomes an indispensable part of the economy. The industrial and commercial segments rely largely on the uninterrupted supply of electricity. Thus, the increasing demand for electricity, upgrading of the aging technology in developing countries, and the addition of high voltage transmission lines are the driving factors for the shunt reactor market. The industrialization and urbanization trends in the developing nations are further aiding the market in those economies.



By type, the oil-immersed segment is expected to record the highest growth owing to the increase in the demand for electricity and rising investments in the T&D infrastructure. By end-user, the electric utility segment is projected to have the largest market during the forecast period as the power sector continues to expand coupled with industrialization in developing nations. The Asia-Pacific region is showcasing robust growth in the market as economies like China and India are relentlessly expanding their power generation and undertaking high investment.



Growth Factors

Upgrading the power grid to the 21st century

The power and utility sector in developed nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, have been relying on outmoded technologies which are insufficient for the current needs of power in the industrial districts. Additionally, the commitment to the net-zero transmission of greenhouse gases under Biden's campaign platform by 2050 and a $2 trillion investment to help equitably achieve this target will bring in further transformation in the power grid technology. Thus, investments in the transmission and distribution infrastructure would see significant growth in the shunt reactor market.



Implementation of smart grid technology

Modernizing the grid through the use of cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and controls that communicate and work together to deliver electricity more reliably and efficiently can greatly reduce the frequency. Variable shunt reactors provide regulation capability and, thereby, system benefits in terms of power quality, optimized grid operation, and the possibility of interacting with other regulating devices. The developed nations are already maturing their implementation of smart grids while the concept is relatively new in the developing countries with immense potential. Hence, smart grid technology adoption will provide a growing opportunity to shunt reactors to increase their market size.



Restraints

As the power and utility segment continues to grow, the shunt reactor market has been benefitted largely during this period. But the development of alternative forms of technology like Flexible AC Transmission System, High-Voltage Direct Current System, and others, in terms of effective performance and speed and are gradually paving the way for these alternative options. These alternatives may bring in a threat to the shunt reactor market.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Shunt Reactor Market

The power, utilities & renewables companies are keeping their assets online and providing safe, reliable supplies of electricity and natural gas during these times. But there has been a shortage of capital, low investment drives, delaying of proposed projects as several restrictions were imposed worldwide which led to a minimal contraction of demand for shunt reactors. However, the market is expected to rebound once restrictions are lifted and industrial operations restart at full capacity.



Competitive Insights

The market leaders in the Global Shunt Reactor Market are ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, Zaporozhtransformator, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Toshiba Energy and Solutions Corporation, Hyosung Heavy Industries, The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, and others.

