United States Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Research Study 2022: Growth Opportunities in Cloud Data Storage, Cloud Networking, & Cloud Services

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cloud computing budget spending and contracts.

The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY2021.

The DoD uses cloud computing to enhance collaboration and reduce costs. Military bases use enterprise-wide clouds with data storage and retrieval requirements. Tactical forces in the field use deployable clouds.



DoD enterprise cloud networks with stable power and operating environments have realized real productivity and cost advantages. The DoD is a very large organization, and compared with non-government entities of similar size, its use of cloud computing is small, leaving great potential for future growth.



The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The DoD cloud computing budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.



