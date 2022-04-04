Outlook on Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts (2022 to 2027): SVOD to Increase by $13 Billion Between 2021 and 2027 to $30 Billion

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $45 billion in 2027; up from $26 billion in 2021. From the additional revenues, the UK will contribute $4 billion, Germany $3 billion, France $3 billion and Italy $2 billion.



The UK is the largest OTT revenue earner in the region. It's $6 billion provided for 24% of the 2021 total. The UK's $10 billion in 2027 will represent 22% of the region's total - so other countries will grow faster.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "SVOD far exceeds any other revenue source for Western Europe. SVOD will increase by $13 billion between 2021 and 2027 to $30 billion. AVOD will add $6 billion to reach $12 billion."



SVOD subscriptions will reach 258 million by 2027, up from 164 million by the end-2021. Four countries will provide two-thirds of the total. Germany will overtake the UK in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



This 188-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 90-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 44-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

