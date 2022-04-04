Vending Machines Can Now Accept Store Gift Cards, Cryptocurrency, and BNPL with the PayRange App

PORTLAND, Ore., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayRange Inc., maker of the leading mobile payment App for automated retail, has added capabilities to accept store gift cards and cryptocurrencies. In addition, it is offering select users the ability to "Buy Now and Pay Later" (BNPL) on a date that is convenient for the user. Hundreds of store gift cards are supported including Target, Starbucks, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Apple, and more. To pay with cryptocurrency, users can sign into their Coinbase account within the PayRange App and fund with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

These new funding options complement the other methods already available in the PayRange App such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, campus cards, EBT, and sign-in to hundreds of banks such as Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and US Bank. The new funding options are included automatically in the PayRange service at no additional cost to the machine owner, and no updates are required at the machine. Operators are paid normally when the transactions occur and assume no consumer repayment risk for the BNPL feature.

"By adding more funding sources in the PayRange App, not only do we provide consumers with increased choices and the freedom to pay how they want to pay, but we also increase revenue for machine owners by breaking through the payment barrier that limits sales," stated Paresh Patel, founder and CEO of PayRange. "Consumers' ability to make payment to machines has always limited sales and are a source of great consumer frustration."

While card readers on machines have become more readily available, they are solving problems of previous decade rather than solving for the current and future needs of today's generation. With the PayRange App, the consumer is now empowered to pay any way they want unlocking new sales for the machine owner that would have been otherwise lost. In addition, machine owners' future proof their business as new payment options may added without needing to reinvest in hardware or other machine upgrades.

PayRange is a mobile payment network for things consumers purchase regularly. The technology helps businesses grow by giving consumers the freedom to purchase what they want, without being limited by how much change is in their pockets. PayRange is committed to ensuring no business is left behind in the digital commerce revolution. The Pacific Northwest based company operates its network of 500,000+ machines across 350 cities and towns in North America and has millions of users. https://www.payrange.com

