Instaclustr Announces General Availability of Instaclustr Managed Cadence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by managing their open source data infrastructure, today announced the general availability of Instaclustr Managed Cadence on the Instaclustr Platform .



Originally developed and open-sourced by Uber, Cadence is a workflow engine that greatly simplifies the development of complex long-running automated business processes at scale. The solution is particularly suited for use in microservices-based architectures where multiple service calls must be coordinated over time to achieve a business outcome. Due to its unique capabilities, Cadence is rapidly gaining popularity among global organizations operating at the largest scales.

Instaclustr is uniquely positioned to provide fully-managed Cadence due to its dependencies on Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka and OpenSearch – three technologies Instaclustr has extensive expertise and experience in operating at the highest levels of availability and performance. This expertise allows Instaclustr to offer complete end-to-end SLAs and support for both Cadence and its supporting data infrastructure. A detailed explainer video on Instaclustr Managed Cadence is available here.

Key features of Instaclustr’s Managed Cadence include:

99.95% availability SLAs for Cadence operations, measured by synthetic transaction monitoring, and including Cadence and underlying data infrastructure components

Fully automated provisioning of Cadence, including required Apache Cassandra (or PostgreSQL for smaller environments), Apache Kafka, and OpenSearch clusters on the Instaclustr Platform

Discounted pricing for Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, and OpenSearch clusters used solely to support Managed Cadence

Vertical and horizontal scaling through the Instaclustr’s Console, API, or Terraform provider

Available on AWS, Azure, GCP, or running in private infrastructure (including on-prem)

24/7/365 monitoring and expert support

SOC 2-certified security



“Cadence offers a tremendously inviting solution for organizations with microservices-based architectures that need to orchestrate business flows that require eventual consistency and liveness guarantees across their microservices,” said Emrah Seker, Sr. Staff Software Engineer, Uber. “As a fault-tolerant stateful code platform, Cadence sorts out the challenging nuances of these distributed systems while allowing application developers to focus on easily expressing complex business logic as code.”

“We believe our Managed Cadence offering will help organizations greatly accelerate their adoption of Cadence and their path to robust production operations based on the technology,” said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr. “By building on our industry-leading Managed Apache Cassandra, Managed Apache Kafka and OpenSearch offerings, we’re able to launch Cadence on rock-solid foundations and make life easier for organizations looking to take advantage of the great benefits that Cadence offers.”

Instaclustr Managed Cadence is now available for production usage on AWS, GCP and Azure, or for customers to run on their own cloud or on-premise infrastructure. Try Instaclustr Managed Cadence by signing up via the Instaclustr console , or contact the Instaclustr Sales team for more information.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its managed platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache SparkTM, RedisTM, OpenSearchTM, Apache ZooKeeperTM, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr .

