Verano Welcomes Ohio Medical Cannabis Patients at Prime New Location for Zen Leaf Canton Dispensary

Zen Leaf Canton is relocating from its former home in an industrial area on Steinway Boulevard to 3224 Cleveland Avenue NW, a busy thoroughfare situated just over one mile from the Pro Football Hall of Fame that sees average daily traffic of 18,427 vehicles per day 1

Ohio medical cannabis sales are expected to generate more than $507 million in revenue through the end of 2022 2

Verano’s Ohio footprint includes a cultivation and processing facility and five dispensaries; nationally, the Company’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 95 dispensaries and 12 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the reopening of Zen Leaf Canton in its new location at 3224 Cleveland Ave NW on Monday, April 4th at 10 a.m. local time.

Zen Leaf Canton’s new location in the city of 70,000 residents3 is situated in a retail corridor just over one mile away from the iconic Pro Football Hall of Fame, several nearby universities and cultural institutions, and major highways including interstate 77 and route 62. While guests can expect the same patient-centric, compassionate care when visiting the new Zen Leaf Canton location, they will find enhanced amenities including a larger store space, additional registers, and more customer parking.

“We’re thrilled to reopen Zen Leaf Canton, where our valued patients will be greeted by an elevated experience in a prime location while purchasing their favorite cannabis therapeutics,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m grateful for our team members, the community and our patients, and look forward to welcoming guests at our new Zen Leaf Canton dispensary location in the important Ohio market.”

Zen Leaf Canton is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, local time. Verano’s comprehensive offering of premium medical cannabis products, sold under the Verano™, Avexia™, and Encore™ brands, are available to registered Ohio patients through its own five store footprint and additional licensed retailers across the state.

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

