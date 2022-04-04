North America roofing materials market size to amass USD 40 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, North America roofing materials market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 40 billion by the year 2027, mainly fueled by an increase in the number of reroofing projects in the United States.





Proceeding further, the research literature studies the market from the perspective of the various segments and geographies to highlight the key areas for investment. Moreover, it explicates the competitive landscape on the basis of the strategies, financials, and recent developments of the leading players in this business sphere to help formulation of effective growth plans.

For the uninitiated, bituminous, metals, elastomers, clay & concrete tiles, and plastics are common roofing materials used to cover the exterior surface of roofs in industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. Industry participants are anticipated to capitalize on the various benefits of employing roofing materials, such as better temperature management, waterproofing, and improved appearance.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4485044/

Furthermore, rising disposable incomes, quick access to loans, and widespread availability of affordable products have encouraged end-users to undertake restorations and refurbishments, subsequently boosting roofing material sales.

Market segmentation overview

Based on application spectrum, non-residential segment is expected to account for USD 16 billion of North American roofing materials market revenue by 2027. Non-residential structures, such as colleges, hospitals, offices, and hotels, are increasingly being built in greater numbers. Furthermore, tech behemoths such as Google, Apple, and Amazon are looking to expand their operational bases. Several structures are undergoing renovations and remodeling, resulting in an increase in the use of roofing materials.

As per material type, bituminous segment held over 75% industry share in 2020 and will likely maintain a strong growth curve in the coming years. Excellent durability, pleasant aesthetics, and high resistance to fire and wind are the major advantages of using the product. Moreover, bituminous materials like asphalt shingles are also capable of withstanding strong impact, making them a popular product among end-users.

Elaborating on type of construction, North America roofing materials industry size from new constructions segment is predicted to expand at 4.5% CAGR over 2021 to 2027, creditable to increasing residential and commercial developments in Canada and the United States. Besides, availability of multiple price options for roofing materials is adding to the segmental growth.

Meanwhile, roofing segment in the United States is anticipated to record 4.5% CAGR through 2027, owing to increased number of large-scale construction and reroofing projects in the country. Moreover, Large warehouses and distribution logistics facilities are becoming more popular among both public and private sector businesses, resulting in increased demand for high-quality roofing materials.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-roofing-materials-market-statistics

Competitive landscape summary

Johns Manville, Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, Tamko Building Products LLC, and Atlas Roofing Materials Corporation are among the major players impacting the trends of roofing materials market in North America. These companies are focusing on manufacturing roofing materials such as concrete and clay tiles, bituminous, metals, elastomers, and plastics, for upcoming projects in the region.

North America Roofing Materials Market, By Material (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Metal

Concrete & Clay Tile

Bituminous

Plastics

Elastomer

Others

North America Roofing Materials Market, By Type of Construction (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Reroofing

New Construction

North America Roofing Materials Market, By Application (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Non-Residential

Residential

North America Roofing Materials Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Canada

U.S.





North America Roofing Materials Market Top Players (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

CertainTeed Corporation

IKO Industries Ltd.

Tamko Building Products LLC

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Atlas Roofing Materials Corporation

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Icopal Holding ApS

Etex Group

Boral Ltd.

GAF Materials Corporation

Brass Monier Building Group

North American Roofing

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.3 COVID-19 impact calculations on the industry forecast

1.4 List of Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America roofing materials market snapshot

2.1.1 By material

2.1.2 By type of construction

2.1.3 By application

2.1.4 By country

Chapter 3 North America Roofing Materials Industry Insights

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2017 - 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on the industry forecast

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Future trends

3.4.1 Innovation Landscape

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Drivers

3.7.2 Restraints

3.8 Application growth mapping

3.9 Industry analysis: Porter's

3.10 Competitive benchmarking

Chapter 4 North America Roofing Materials Market, By Material

4.1 North America roofing materials market material insights

4.2 Bituminous

4.2.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

4.2.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

4.3 Concrete & clay tile

4.3.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

4.3.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

4.4 Metal

4.4.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

4.4.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

4.5 Elastomer

4.5.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

4.5.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

4.6 Plastics

4.6.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

4.6.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

4.7.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 5 North America Roofing Materials Market, By Type Of Construction

5.1 North America roofing materials market by type of construction insights

5.2 New construction

5.2.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

5.2.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

5.3 Reroofing

5.3.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

5.3.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 6 North America Roofing Materials Market, By Application

6.1 North America roofing materials market by application insights

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

6.2.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

6.3 Non-residential

6.3.1 Market size, 2017 - 2027

6.3.2 Market size by country, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 7 North America Roofing Materials Market, By Country





Related Report:

Roofing Materials Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The roofing materials market is likely to register significant gains in coming years owing to growing non-residential construction sector, rising home renovation and reroofing trend, flourishing residential sector; particularly in emerging economies, and rising adoption of plastic-based roofing materials. A roof system comprises of numerous kinds of material that are interrelated mainly to provide weatherproof protection in buildings. In addition, roof also aids in protecting buildings from snow, rain, sun as well as other elements. The materials used in roofing vary depending on the location, shape of the roof and climate and whether the use is for commercial or residential settings. Some of the most common type of roofing materials available today are plastic liquid coatings, plastic and glass, slate and cement, clay, metal, wood, asphalt, and others. From a regional frame of reference, Europe roofing materials market is expected to witness around 3.7% CAGR through the analysis time period. The rising reroofing trends coupled with growing non-residential construction sector in region will drive the regional market growth.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.