Rail Freight Global Market Report 2022

The global rail freight market is expected to grow from $242.53 billion in 2021 to $258.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market is expected to grow to $318.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.



The rail freight market consists of sales of rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the carriage of goods from a point of loading, or goods station, to a point of unloading, again a station capable of handling the loading and unloading of the goods carried. These goods are generally heavy in bulk and of low value with their bulk.



The main types in the rail freight market are intermodal, tank wagons, and freight cars.The freight cars are used to transport and carry goods.



The market is also segmented by freight type into containerized, liquid, commodities, and others and by application into oil and gas, mining industry, logistic industry, post-service, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the rail freight market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the rail freight market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Tracking and tracing systems of rail freight using GPS and GSM helps the transportation organizations to overcome the rail freight transportation drawbacks such as loss and theft.It provides full-fledged security and monetarization of freights and more effective and efficient freight transportation over short distances for smaller loads.



ViWaS project equipped with smart telematics systems in Europe has introduced tracking technology in rail freight.



The countries covered in the rail freight market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

