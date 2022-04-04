New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250349/?utm_source=GNW





The global couriers and messengers market is expected to grow from $625.75 billion in 2021 to $724.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The market is expected to grow to $1,251.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.



The couriers and messengers market consists of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geographies without operating under a universal service obligation.The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels.



The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers which usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans.



The main types in the couriers and messengers market are domestic couriers and international couriers.The domestic couriers provide domestic courier delivery services.



The market is also segmented by coverage into local messengers and local delivery and couriers and express delivery services and by end-user into B2B, B2C, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the couriers and messengers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the couriers and messengers market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals.Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units that allow customers to collect, hand in, and return parcels around the clock.



These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations, and railway stations.These terminals improve the quality of the delivery services network and reduce last-mile delivery management costs for the company.



Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.



The countries covered in the couriers and messengers market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

