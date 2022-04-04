New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250348/?utm_source=GNW

21 billion in 2021 to $61.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market is expected to grow to $81.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.



The air cargo transport services market consists of sales of air cargo transport services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes.



The main types in the air cargo transport services market are air mail and air freight.Air freight involves the transportation of cargo and mail through an air carrier.



The market is also segmented by destination into domestic and international and by service into express and regular. It is also segmented by end-user into consumer electronics, retail, third-party logistics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the air transport cargo services market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the air cargo services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Air cargo companies are increasingly using block chain technology to improve efficiency, minimize losses, and prevent damage to cargo.Block chain technology allows air cargo companies to digitally track and record the change of custody for airline cargo containers, or Unit Load Devices (ULDs), as they journey between destinations.



For instance, the block chain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is pushing for a standardized implementation in the logistics industry.Large industry players such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Union Pacific have signed on with BiTA.



Sita, an air transport communications and information technology company estimates the possibility of using block chain technology to save $400M a year for the air cargo industry.



The countries covered in the air cargo transport services market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

