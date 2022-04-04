Global Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022-2027 - Focus on 3D Mapping, Licensing, Indoor Mapping, Location Based Services, & Location Based Search

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile mapping market reached a value of US$ 26.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 63.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 15.52% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemicon different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mobile mapping refers to the process of gathering geospatial information using mobile vehicles such as cars, golf carts, airplanes and marine vessels. A mobile mapping system is generally fitted with advanced imagery systems, measurement tools, inertial measurement units (IMU) and inertial navigation systems (INS).

It aids in visualizing, measuring, recording and analyzing the immediate environment by using radars, cameras, laser scanners and speed sensors. It also helps in mapping inaccessible areas quickly as well as effectively. Apart from this, it offers numerous advantages including enhanced accuracy, productivity and safety.



As the process of acquiring data through aerial photogrammetry is time-consuming, several organizations are shifting towards mobile mapping to gather geospatial data for construction, asset management, fleet management and maintenance of cable networks.

This can also be accredited to the reduced delivery time and the low cost of mobile mapping when compared to other conventional mapping methods such as point-wise GPS and traditional terrestrial surveying.

Moreover, smartphone manufacturers are equipping mobile phones with low-cost GPS receivers and motion sensors that can detect the location of the users within a few meters of accuracy. Thus, rapid advancements in the satellite mapping technology, its integration into smartphones and the boosting sales of smartphones are strengthening the growth of the global mobile mapping market.

Further, increasing interest of mobile application developers in creating user-friendly mobile mapping applications is also catalyzing the market growth.

