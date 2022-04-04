New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248539/?utm_source=GNW

The global printed circuit board market is expected to grow from $54.30 billion in 2021 to $58.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $71.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.



The printed circuit board market consists of sales of printed circuit boards by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to connect electronic and electrical components without the use of wires.Printed circuit boards are electric boards, which help wiring surface-mounted and socketed components that are contained within a mechanical structure in most electronics.



Their primary function is to physically support and electrically attach electronic devices by printing conductive pathways, tracks, or signal traces on copper sheets attached to a non-conductive substrate.



The main types of printed circuit boards are single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered, high-density interconnect (HDI) and others.The single-sided PCBs are made out of a single layer of base material where the conductive copper and components are mounted on one side of the board and the conductive wiring is connected on the other side.



The different substrates include rigid, flexible, rigid-flex and consist of various laminate types such as paper, FR-4, polyimide, others. The printed circuit boards are used by various end-use industries such as industrial electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, IT and telecom, consumer electronics, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the printed circuit board market in 2021.Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing electric vehicle sales are expected to propel the growth of the printed circuit board market in the forecast period.Electric vehicles (EVs) are those that are powered entirely or partially by electricity.



Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are used to connect electrical components in electric vehicles, such as simple audio and display systems.PCBs are also used in the production of charging stations, which allow electric vehicle users to charge their vehicles.



For instance, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a UK-based company that provides analysis, statistics, and news on the energy sector’s transition, EVs is predicted to account for 10% of worldwide passenger car sales by 2025, growing to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040.



The use of biodegradable materials in printed circuit boards (PCBs) is shaping the printed circuit board market.Manufacturers are concentrating on decreasing electronic waste by replacing standard substrates with more ecologically friendly alternatives, which might help reduce the electronics sector’s overall environmental effect while also potentially lowering assembly and manufacturing costs.



For instance, in 2019, Jive Materials, a UK-based company that develops PCBs launched Soluboard, a non-hazardous and completely biodegradable water-soluble printed circuit board (PCB) made from flax fiber. The PCB provides a more effective recycling process, allowing even less expensive electronic items to be recycled.



In July 2020, Summit Interconnect, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of printed circuit boards acquired ITL Circuits for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ITL Circuits provides a significant expansion of Summit’s operations in North America. ITL Circuits is a Canada-based manufacturer of printed circuit boards.



The countries covered in the printed circuit board market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





