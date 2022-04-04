Annexon Biosciences to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., president & chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of complement medicines designed to stop the classical complement pathway at its start, C1q, to bring therapies to patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company’s proprietary complement-targeting platform utilizes well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative processes triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a broad portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway, which may provide more complete protection against complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline includes three clinical-stage drug candidates, ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration), as well as a robust early-stage pipeline of preclinical and discovery stage programs. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

