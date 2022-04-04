Global End-to-end Food Traceability and Safety Market Report 2022: Analyzing Technology Advancements that Improved Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Electronics and Spectral Imaging to Transform End-to-end Food Traceability and Safety" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing technology advancements that improved food contaminant tracking and detection. The study offers insights into the technology, challenges associated with it, and adoption strategies for better utility. The commercial landscape of technological advancements in food safety and tracking is also covered in this research.



Food contaminants pose a major challenge to the entire F&B industry value chain, impacting food producers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, food safety has become a priority, with constantly evolving requirements for traceability, rapid detection, and source identification.



Current tracking methods do not cover the entire value chain or adjacent sectors. Stringent food safety regulations boost the demand for advanced technologies that will track food sources, contaminants, or products on a global scale for better safety and export-import trade, and to minimize product recalls.

The preference for cost-effective compact electronics is opening up new avenues of inter-industry digital technology integration for food safety. Digital tools, data analytics, and electronic chips are transforming food safety by enhancing traceability, source tracking, and contaminant identification, thereby enabling preventive measures rather than existing interventional strategies.



Existing detection methods are highly specific, requiring sophisticated infrastructure and personnel support for different contaminants. Standard culture methods for pathogen detection are outsourced, expensive, time consuming, require extended support, and likely to delay the product cycle. Improved noninvasive tools for processing lines ensure faster detection times.

Miniaturized biosensors, molecular assays, and sequencing tools are being adopted for rapid and accurate pathogen detection. Food packaging is slowly adopting indicative, smart, sustainable labels with freshness indicators that provide real-time tracking and detection.

In addition to rigorous food safety regulations and policies that govern developments in tracking and monitoring technologies, improved consumer awareness on foodborne disease impact, cost of product recalls, and delayed, complex food detection methodologies continue to drive the food contaminant tracking and detection landscape.



The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for food contaminant and tracking:

Digital tracking tools

Electronic tracking technologies

Noninvasive electromagnetic detection technologies

Biomolecule/pathogen detection technologies and chemical fingerprinting methods

Key Points Discussed:

What are the emerging technologies for food contaminant tracking and detection?

What are the R&D efforts in digital, electronic, and biological innovation that focus on improved food safety?

What are the new trends in food contamination detection and their commercialization stage?

What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in food contaminant and tracking technologies?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection Technologies

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection Industry

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Importance of Food Safety and the Incidence of Novel Foodborne Diseases

Contaminants that Lead to Foodborne Diseases

The Global Rise in Product Recalls

US FDA's Global Era of Smart Food Safety Approach

Food Safety Regulatory and Policy Landscape, North America

Food Safety Regulations and Policies for Sustainable Food Safety Solutions, Europe and UK

Food Safety Policy that Strengthens Retail and Consumer Export and Import Measures, Africa and Asia

Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Key Drivers that Influence Efforts Toward Smart Food Safety Testing

Emerging Innovations and Technologies in Food Safety Testing

Scope of Analysis

3. Digital Technologies: Technology Analysis

Technology Integration that Enhances Smart Food Tracking And Monitoring

IoT and Real-time Tracking and Monitoring

IoT-integrated Sensors that Strengthen Cold Chain Traceability and Pathogen Detection

Commercialized IoT Temperature Sensors that Ensure Improved Data Analytics

Blockchain-Secured Data Access and Traceability

Commercialized Blockchain Solutions that Improve Traceability and Compliance

Prominent Blockchain Platforms Offering Proficient Data Collection and Analytics

Predictive Analytics-Augmented Food Safety Analysis

Marketed Predictive Analytic Tools that Empower Pathogen Detection and Supply Chain Management

AI- and ML-based Data Analytics in Food Manufacturing Units

Integrated Digital Traceability Tool that Transforms Food Safety

Comparative Assessment of Digital Technologies for Food Traceability

4. Electronic Technologies: Technology Analysis

RFID-Improved Traceability Through Devices

IoT-integrated Smart RFID Labels that Ensure Comprehensive Supply Chain Traceability

Commercial RFID Innovation for Improved Food Traceability and Tracking

Printed Electronics-Printable Circuits Enabling Easy Integration with Devices

Emerging Innovation in Printed Electronics for Food Safety

Composite Sensors that use Analytical Algorithms to Enhance Communication and Process Information

Smart Sensors for Competent Data Processing

Emerging Smart Sensors that Demonstrate Freshness and Seal Detection

Budding IoT Sensors that Quickly Detect Food Contaminants

Smart Visual Freshness Sensors that Transform Conventional Shelf-life Indicators

Emerging Smart Sensors that Advance Food Safety

Comparative Assessment of Electronic Food Traceability Technologies

5. Electromagnetic Imaging: Technology Analysis

Noninvasive Food Inspection Methods For Accurate Detection of Intrinsic and Extrinsic Contaminants

X-ray Inspection-Soft X-rays that Detect Physical and Chemical Contaminants

Integrated X-ray Inspection Units that Empower Food Traceability and Detection

Newly Launched AI-integrated X-ray Detection Units that Transform Physical Contaminant Inspection

Hyperspectral Imaging-High-resolution Chemical Fingerprinting and Image Acquisition

Emerging Hyperspectral Inspection Units with Efficient Contaminant Detection

Commercial Hyperspectral Imaging Systems that Enable Efficient Data Analysis

Terahertz Sensing-Nonionizing Radiation for Pathogen and Contaminant Detection

Commercialized Terahertz Scanners that Ensure Improved Food Safety

Comparative Assessment of Electromagnetic Imaging

6. Chemical and Biomolecule Fingerprinting: Technology Analysis

Rapid Molecular and Chemical Diagnostics for Food Pathogen Testing

Immunoassay-Hybridization Method for Rapid Pathogen Detection

Multiparametric Immunoassays that Facilitate Rapid Detection of Pathogens

Molecular Diagnostics-Complimentary Nucleotide Binding for Selective Pathogen Detection

Emerging Digitalized Molecular Diagnostics that Offer Improved Detection and Analysis

Automated Diagnostics and Sampler that Aid in Process Efficiency

Next-generation Sequencing-Improved Diagnostics for Novel Pathogen Prediction

Commercialized NGS that Offers Versatile Genomic Sequencing and Analysis

Portable NGS Platforms that Enable Improved Sequencing with Automated Analysis

Combinatorial Analytic Tools-Automated High-throughput Analytics For Time and Process Efficiency

Advanced Sampling and Spectrometry Tools that Offer Quantitative Contaminant Detection

Comparative Assessment of Chemical and Biological Testing Methods

7. Food Contaminant Tracking And Detection Technologies: Future Outlook

Digitally Integrated Sensors, and Diagnostic Devices Transforming Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Printed Electronics for Cost-Effective Biosensors

Growth Opportunity 2: Next-gen Sequencing for Enhanced Microbiome Analysis

Growth Opportunity 3: Hyperspectral Imaging for Improved Accuracy

Growth Opportunity 4: Blockchain and AI for Enhanced Interoperability

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

