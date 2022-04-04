New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249502/?utm_source=GNW

CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4), PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), and PD-L1 are all immune checkpoint proteins that are blocked by immune checkpoint inhibitors (programmed death-ligand 1). Immune checkpoint inhibitors work by assisting the immune system in recognizing and attacking cancer cells by targeting checkpoint proteins.



In addition, immune checkpoint inhibitors work by assisting the immune system in recognizing and attacking cancer cells by targeting checkpoint proteins. Due to an increase in demand for optimum therapies for cancer treatment, advantageous payment policies provided by manufacturers and insurance providers in some countries, and an increase in cancer occurrence around the world, the demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors is increasing.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 Pandemic was first recorded in 2019 in China, after the first appearance, the novel coronavirus rapidly spread across the world and caused severe harm to people as well as businesses. Patients experience a variety of symptoms as a result of this infection, ranging from minor to severe. Dry cough, fever, and exhaustion are some of the most prevalent symptoms. Breathing difficulties or difficulty in breathing, chest pain or pressure, and impairment of speech or movement are all dangerous signs. Moreover, the virus has a significant fatality potential in the geriatric population.



Additionally, COVID-19 has had a negative overall impact on the immune checkpoint inhibitors market, owing to a decrease in the number of cancer patients visiting hospitals and clinics for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (ICI), which has resulted in a decrease in demand for immune checkpoint inhibitor products.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing prevalence of cancer across the world



Lung cancer has a terrible prognosis and is the biggest cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Progression-free survival (PFS) and survival rate are both restricted despite vigorous treatment. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) targeting PD1, PDL1, and CTLA-4 have recently been available for a variety of malignancies. ICIs have transformed the treatment of cancer, including lung cancer, and have made a huge breakthrough. However, there are numerous debates about whether patients are best treated with ICIs in terms of monotherapy, combination therapy, and predictive biomarkers.



Immune checkpoint inhibitors have been found to be effective in the treatment of a variety of cancers, including breast, bladder, stomach, colon, liver, cervical, stomach, lung, skin, stomach, and rectal cancer.



Increasing geriatric population across the world



The increasing prevalence of the geriatric population across the world is one of the major concerns of healthcare infrastructures globally. As the age of a person increases, it makes their immune systems more fragile to various kinds of cancers, especially prostate cancer and lung cancer. The geriatric population is majorly more vulnerable to chronic diseases. As per the data shared by the United Nations Organization, in 2019, 703 million people of age 65 or more than that were recorded across the world. Moreover, this number is estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050 by the UNO.



Market Restraining Factors:



Lack of awareness among people



Cancer is a disease that are of various types, which can begin in practically any organ or tissue of the body and spread to other organs when abnormal cells proliferate uncontrollably, and invade surrounding areas of the body, and/or move to other organs. It is a very fatal disorder that can end up in life losses. One of the major concerns among healthcare practitioners across the world is that a significant population is not fully aware of the prevalence of various types of cancer, which further delays the diagnosis and hence, increases the death rate.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others. In 2020, the bladder cancer segment registered a significant revenue share in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The growth of this segment is increasing as a result of the high prevalence of bladder cancer and advances in diagnostic procedures. In addition, both pembrolizumab and atezolizumab are immune checkpoint inhibitors that have been approved by the FDA to treat patients with metastatic bladder cancer who have progressed after traditional treatments such as chemotherapy medication combinations.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into PD-1 Inhibitor, PD-L1 Inhibitor, and CTLA-4 Inhibitor. In 2020, The PD-1 inhibitors segment dominated the market by acquiring the largest revenue share of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The PD-1 inhibitors are being adopted increasingly due to their efficiency and increase in the prescriptions of nivolumab and pembrolizumab. In addition, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), the first PD-1 inhibitor, has seen increased adoption due to its proven efficacy in treating multiple FDA-approved indications such as melanoma, non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC), and others, all of which are highly prevalent globally, and thus, driving the segment growth



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe acquired a substantial revenue share of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market in 2020. This segment is rapidly flourishing due to the complete availability of immune checkpoint inhibitors around the region. All of the seven immune checkpoint inhibitors viz. pembrolizumab, nivolumab, durvalumab, atezolizumab, avelumab, ipilimumab, and cemiplimab are available in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca PLC, Beigene Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Group (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.), Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: AstraZeneca joined hands with GI Innovation, a bio-venture company based in South Korea. The companies would develop a combined therapy of Imfinzi and GI-101. In addition, the companies would conduct clinical trials evaluating a blend regimen between Imfinzi and GI-101 to diagnose gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, biliary tract cancer, and lung cancer across Korea, Australia, and the US.



Dec-2021: Merck entered into a clinical trial collaboration with HiberCell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. This metastatic breast cancer clinical trial collaboration would evaluate Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA combined with HiberCell’s odetiglucan, a Dectin-1, pattern recognition receptor agonist.



Sep-2021: Roche came into a clinical trial collaboration with CG Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Under this collaboration, the companies would evaluate CG0070 investigational oncolytic immunotherapy of CG Oncology in combination with atezolizumab anti-PD-L1 therapy of Roche. Moreover, the Phase 1/2 clinical trial would assess the efficiency and safety of this novel immunotherapy combination in patients with a variety of unidentified advanced solid tumors.



Jun-2021: Merck came into a clinical trial and supply collaboration with Alpine Immune Sciences, a leader in clinical-stage immunotherapy. This collaboration aimed to assess the efficiency and safety of Alpine’s ALPN-202 in combination with Keytruda of Merck.



May-2021: Sanofi came into a three-year research collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine. In addition, the entities would focus on enhancing the understanding of inflammation and immunology via open scientific exchange. In addition, the companies would conduct detailed research projects to determine the apparatus of immune-related adverse incidents with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy with a close emphasis on inflammatory and pneumonitis arthritis intending to discover the role of genomics and pathogenic cell identification.



Mar-2021: Merck extended its collaboration with Germany, Darmstadt, Genome, and Pfizer. Following this collaboration, the companies would evaluate GEN-001 in combination with avelumab in gastric cancers. Moreover, the research would be initiated with Phase 2a to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination utilizing an RP2D, a defined recommended phase 2 dose of GEN-001 combined with avelumab.



Feb-2021: Merck entered into a clinical trial and supply collaboration with 4D pharma, Darmstadt, Pfizer, and Germany. This collaboration aimed to assess the combination of MRx0518 and bavencio as the first-line diagnosis of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in patients which could not be cured by first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.



Jan-2021: Sanofi signed an exclusive global license agreement with Biond Biologics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to develop and commercialize a humanized IgG4, BND-22 antagonist antibody aiming the Ig-like transcript 2 (ILT2) receptor in development for the diagnosis of solid tumors.



May-2020: Merck & Co. came into a clinical collaboration with Fujifilm, a Japanese multinational conglomerate. Under this collaboration, the companies would conduct a clinical trial in order to evaluate Merck’s Keytruda in combination with Fujifilm’s FF-10832.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2020: Sanofi completed the acquisition of Synthorx, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Through this collaboration, Sanofi aimed to strengthen Sanofi’s position as a leader in the oncology and immunology sector. Moreover, this acquisition would complement the R&D vision of Sanofi.



Approvals and Trials:



Oct-2021: Roche received the US FDA approval for Tecentriq as an adjuvant treatment. This treatment would assist in post-surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer in adults with a tumor expressing PD-L1?1%.



Jul2021: Merck received the US FDA approval for its KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy. This product aimed to diagnose women with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer combined with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment. In addition, the new product continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial, post-surgery.



Feb-2021: Sanofi got the US FDA approval for Libtayo, a PD-1 inhibitor. This product aimed to diagnose advanced non-small cell lung cancer in patients with tumors comprising higher PD-L1 expression (?50%). Moreover, Libtayo was combinedly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron.



May-2020: Bristol Myers Squibb got the US FDA approval for Opdivo 3 mg/kg and Yervoy 1 mg/kg. The new products are approved as the first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with tumors expressing PD-L1 (?1%) in patients as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.



Mar-2020: AstraZeneca received the US FDA approval for its Imfinzi, a frontline treatment. This treatment is for adult patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer accompanied by standard-of-care chemotherapies, etoposide, and either cisplatin or carboplatin. In addition, The approval is attributed to positive outcomes from the Phase III CASPIAN trial displaying Imfinzi combined with SoC platinum-etoposidedemonstrated a statistically substantial and clinically relevant enhancement in overall survival and SoC alone.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Lung Cancer



• Bladder Cancer



• Melanoma



• Hodgkin lymphoma



• Others



By Type



• PD-1 Inhibitor



• PD-L1 Inhibitor



• CTLA-4 Inhibitor



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AstraZeneca PLC



• Beigene Ltd.



• Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.



• Bristol Myers Squibb Company



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• Eli Lilly and Company



• Merck Group (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)



• Sanofi S.A.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



